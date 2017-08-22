Alex Brightman, Colton Ryan and More to Sing the Songs of Drew Gasparini at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present LET'S DRINK TO THAT: THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI on Monday, September 11th at 9:30pm with a cast featuring 2016 Tony nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), and Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), among others.

Composer Drew Gasparini is BACK at Feinstein's/54 Below this September! Drew's concerts have a well-earned reputation for serving up an epic party celebrating the intersection between theater and pop. This time around Drew is bringing more of himself into the mix, sharing autobiographical songs he's been writing over the past year. Every song is based on true events and stories from Drew's life.

Brand new songs. Huge Broadway stars. Same kick-ass party, but with a personal twist.

Drew's music will be performed by Brightman, Ryan, Roland, Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Jeremy Morse (Waitress), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Keith White (A Bronx Tale), Aneesh Sheth (Southern Comfort), Elizabeth Ann Berg (Avenue Q), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Chloe Gasparini (Saint Adeline), Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years), and more to be announced. The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and will feature a band led by Justin Goldner.

LET'S DRINK TO THAT: THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 11, 2017 at 9:30pm. Tickets start at $25 and there is a $25 food & drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Drew Gasparini is committed to forging a new sound in the intersection between theatre and pop, and to nurturing the next generation of artists. Named one of Playbill.com's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know," Drew is currently developing a number of new stage musicals including an adaptation of the film Night Shift for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, an adaptation of the film It's Kind of a Funny Story for the live theatre division of Universal Pictures, and an adaptation of the Newberry Award-winning children's book The Whipping Boy (the latter two titles with bookwriter Alex Brightman). He also wrote music for Everything in its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, a one-man-show by Brightman that premiered at Bloomington Playwrights Project in April 2016. Drew was a contributing composer for Hit List on the NBC television series "SMASH", and his unique brand of musical theatre concerts have been performed to sold-out houses at esteemed venues from NY to London, ranging in size from Feinstein's/54 Below to The Kennedy Center. Drew can often be found sharing the stage with his talented sisters, Kasie and Chloe, performing their signature brand of folk pop as Saint Adeline; with his teacher Louis Sacco performing re-interpretations of jazz standards as "Louis & Drew"; or with his three best friends-Broadway's Alex Brightman, F. Michael Haynie, and Andrew Kober-performing obscene comedy as The (M)orons. An educator at heart, Drew has taught master classes for students around the world. He is signed with Razor & Tie Music Publishing, his sheet music is available for purchase at www.NewMusicalTheatre.com, and his albums are available on iTunes. For more about Drew's work as a composer, performer, and educator, visit www.thedrewgasparini.com.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Related Articles