BWW Morning Brief October 25th, 2017: LOVE NEVER DIES Tour Opens, HAIR Tribe Reunites, and More!

by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Robert Guillaume, the stage's first African American 'Phantom', passed away today, October 24, 2017, due to complications of prostate cancer. He was 89.. (more...)

2) Remembering New Jersey Musical Theatre Student, Nick Pratico

by Alexa Criscitiello - October 24, 2017

In some heartbreaking news out of New Jersey this week, the body of eighteen year old musical theatre student, Nick Pratico, was discovered near his home on Monday morning. The discovery of Pratico's body is the culmination of a month-long search for the missing college freshman.. (more...)

3) Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed, Daisy Eagan and More Tapped for THE HUMANS National Tour; Dates Set!

by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017

Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller today announced the cast and itinerary for the national tour of the most acclaimed American play in recent memory: The Humans.. (more...)

4) Samuel Curry, Matt Beveridge, Tom Bowen and More Join Simon Green in PRIVATES ON PARADE; Full Cast Announced

by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017

As previously announced, Simon Green will take on the role of Captain Terri Dennis, hot off the back of his 2017 Drama Desk Award triumph for Outstanding Revue.. (more...)

5) BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway!

by BWW Contests - October 24, 2017

Just in time for Halloween! BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance to win two tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway! Enter below to win two tickets.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-LOVE NEVER DIES tour, starring Gardar Thor Cortes, Meghan Picerno , and more, officially opens tonight in Detroit!

-BroadwayWorld Live will chat with Laura Bell Bundy today!

-New ANGELS studio cast recording, featuring Laura Osnes, Robert Cuccioli, Josh Young, and more, is released today!

-Denise Gough's PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS opens extended run at St. Ann's Warehouse!

-ELF THE MUSICAL will unveil the biggest Rice Krispies sculpture in The Big Apple this morning!

-Tony Nominee Emily Skeggs and more will perform at Parity Productions' Annual Gala tonight!

-Jonathan Groff, Caissie Levy, Will Swenson, Kacie Sheik, Allison Case, and more alumni will perform HAIR again for Public Theater benefit tonight!

-Christiane Noll, Caroline Bowman and more are set for 'BROADWAY BOUND' Part 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-Stars of COME FROM AWAY are set for the 2017 StoryCorps Gala tonight!

-Tectonic Theater Project's UNCOMMON SENSE begins performances tonight at The Sheen Center's Loreto Theater!

-And performances begin tonight for The Wooster Group's 'THE B-SIDE!'

BWW Exclusive: Check out photos by BWW's Walter McBride from inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 Fall Benefit, honoring Harold Prince!

What we're geeking out over: Tony winner Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of CBS's MADAM SECRETARY!

Image courtesy of CBS

What we're watching: FALSETTOS stars getting ready for PBS premiere this Friday!

Social Butterfly: Watch BroadwayWorld get 'Stuffed' with Lisa Lampanelli in yesterday's BroadwayWorld Live!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adam Pascal, who turns 47 today!

Adam Pascal is currently leading Broadway's smash hit Something Rotten as Shakespeare across North America. Pascal starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London productions of Rent. He was the original Radames in Broadway's Aida and starred as the Emcee in Roundabout's Broadway production of Carabet. Pascal played Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Memphis and Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago. Adam recently played Chad in Broadway's Disaster! He and his wife Cybele co-own the gluten and allergen-free company Cybele's Free to Eat.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

