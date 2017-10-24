MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB
Photo Coverage: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 Fall Benefit Honoring Harold Prince

Oct. 24, 2017  

Last night, Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) presented its 2017 Fall Benefit, honoring 21-time Tony Award winner Harold Prince, at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue). BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the star-studded gala below!

The evening featured appearances by Prince's colleagues and friends from more than 60 years in the business, including Jason Alexander, Laura Linney, Eden Espinosa, members of the cast of Prince of Broadway, and more.

Richard Maltby directed the evening. The creative team included Steve Brady (lighting design), Dan Gearhard(sound design), and James Sampliner (musical director). The stage management team is James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.

Photo credit: Walter McBride


