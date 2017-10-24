Photo Coverage: Inside Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 Fall Benefit Honoring Harold Prince
Last night, Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director and Barry Grove, Executive Producer) presented its 2017 Fall Benefit, honoring 21-time Tony Award winner Harold Prince, at 583 Park Avenue (63rd Street and Park Avenue). BroadwayWorld was there and brings you photos from the star-studded gala below!
The evening featured appearances by Prince's colleagues and friends from more than 60 years in the business, including Jason Alexander, Laura Linney, Eden Espinosa, members of the cast of Prince of Broadway, and more.
Richard Maltby directed the evening. The creative team included Steve Brady (lighting design), Dan Gearhard(sound design), and James Sampliner (musical director). The stage management team is James FitzSimmons and Jereme Kyle Lewis.
Photo credit: Walter McBride
2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince
2017 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit honoring Hal Prince
Hal Princehonoring Hal Prince on October 23, 2017 at 583 Park Avenue in New York City.
Barry Grove, Hal Prince and Lynne Meadow
Barry Grove, Kumiko Yoshii, Hal Prince and Lynne Meadow
Kaley Ann Vorhees
Kaley Ann Vorhees
Craig Waleztko, Eden Espinosa and Caleb Damschroder
Hal Prince and Jason Alexander
Hal Prince and Jason Alexander
Jason Alexander, Hal Prince and Laura Linney
Quinten Oliver Lee, Kaley Ann Vorhees, Bryonha Marie Parham, Hal Prince, Janet Dacal, Brandon Uranowitz, Michael Xavier and Emily Skinner