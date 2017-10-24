Remembering New Jersey Musical Theatre Student, Nick Pratico

In some heartbreaking news out of New Jersey this week, the body of eighteen year old musical theatre student, Nick Pratico, was discovered near his home on Monday morning. The discovery of Pratico's body is the culmination of a month-long search for the missing college freshman.

Pratico was last seen on September 20th for his first day of classes at Mercer County Community College. Investigators believe that the teen crossed the street to a wooded area near the school where he took his own life.

Pending autopsy results have yet to name an official cause of death, however, law enforcement officials suspect no foul play.

Nick was a recent graduate of Notre Dame High School, where he had spent four years training in the school's theatre program.

In a conversation with Dateline, Nick's high school friend and fellow theatre student, Ron Pierson, spoke about Nick's passion for performing, noting that he had recently accepted an invitation to an acting program at an unnamed college in New York.

"He always wanted to make it big in acting and stuff like that. Him getting accepted to the college in New York was a really big deal -- he got really excited about that." Pierson told Dateline.

Pratico's family released a statement Monday morning, which reads:

"While we hoped and prayed for a different outcome, we have been buoyed by our faith and the strength of our family, neighbors, and the community at large, We are devastated and trying to process this latest news so our family would appreciate privacy at this very difficult time."

Video surfaced this afternoon of the young actor in an apparent audition video. In the video, the talented young actor and singer takes on two musical theatre favorites, "Waving Through A Window" from Dear Evan Hansen and "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers the Musical.

Celebrate the life and work of this emerging young artist below.

Here he is singing "Waving Through A Window" for what appears to be an audition for theatre school.https://t.co/EIYl4Wo5f2 — AnnoyingActorFriend (@Actor_Friend) October 24, 2017



Related Articles