BWW Morning Brief November 2nd, 2017: JUNK, FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL and More!

by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) has announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will play a world pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next Summer.. (more...)

2) DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ANASTASIA, 'SPONGEBOB', ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Set for Macy's THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017

The cast of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS will perform on the Macy's 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The parade airs November 23rd.. (more...)

3) Bette Midler Slams TV Reboot of HOCUS POCUS: 'It's Going to Be Cheap'

by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017

While fans rejoiced at the recent news that Disney Channel was developing a reboot of the beloved cult film HOCUS POCUS, Bette Midler was not so thrilled over the news.. (more...)

4) Kelli Berglund, James Snyder and Harrison White Complete Cast of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: A CHRISTMAS ROSE Panto in L.A.

by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017

Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), in association with Pasadena Playhouse, have announced final casting for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - A CHRISTMAS ROSE which expands this winter at The Pasadena Civic Auditorium (300 East Green Street, Pasadena CA 91101) for 14 performances only, December 13 -24, 2017 with the official press opening on Wednesday, December 13.. (more...)

5) Breaking: THE BOYS IN THE BAND Will Come to Broadway This Spring with Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells & More!

by BWW News Desk - November 01, 2017

Ryan Murphy and David Stone will present the Broadway debut of Mart Crowley's groundbreaking comic drama, THE BOYS IN THE BAND, for a strictly limited 15-week Broadway engagement at the Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street), April 30 August 12, 2018. This 50th Anniversary production will be directed by two-time Tony Award winner JOE MANTELLO.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael Feinstein (portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ayad Akhtar's JUNK, starring Steven Pasquale, opens tonight at Lincoln Center Theater!

- FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY opens tonight Off-Broadway!

-Tectonic Theater Project's UNCOMMON SENSE opens tonight Off-Broadway!

-Theatre de la Ville brings Albert Camus' STATE OF SIEGE to BAM, starting tonight!

-SOLSTICE PARTY begins performances tonight at A.R.T./New York Theatres!

-Bryce Pinkham, Denee Benton, and Elizabeth Stanley lead OF THEE I SING at MasterVoices tonight!

-Stan Zimmerman's RIGHT BEFORE I GO. slates NYC performance for suicide awareness tonight!

-SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY begins previews tonight at MCC Theater!

-And TARA TREMENDOUS THE MUSICAL in concert in Alabama takes place tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Bernadette Peters opened up to BWW about her Broadway return in HELLO, DOLLY!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day last year, SWEET CHARITY, starring Sutton Foster, opened off-Broadway! Take a look back at our interviews with the cast in rehearsals!

What we're geeking out over: The all-star lineup for Jon Favreau's new take on Disney's The Lion King has been revealed!

What we're watching: Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl performing a FROZEN and Metallica mash-up!

Social Butterfly: What happens when the first MEAN GIRLS preview and Halloween fall on the same night? The Plastics dress up as Kerry Butler's (Ms. Norbury) past roles, duh!

The sweetest #meangirls surprised me and came to our first preview party dressed as me! I love you @ashleyparklady @erikahenningsen @katerockwellnyc @taylizlou A post shared by Kerry Butler (@kerrybutler1) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

