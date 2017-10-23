Exclusive: Eve Plumb Joins TARA TREMENDOUS THE MUSICAL in Concert in Alabama

Wonkybot Studios has announced that stage, film and television veteran Eve Plumb has joined the cast of Stewart St John's Tara Tremendous The Musical Concert!

The former 'Brady Bunch' star will portray Mayor Evelyn Callahan, the charming yet manipulative grandmother of title character Tara Callahan (aka Tara Tremendous) in the one-night family-friendly show that will perform at Anniston Performing Arts Center in Anniston, Alabama.

Produced by Wonkybot Studios, the concert will take place on November 2nd at 7 PM. Tickets are now available at www.wonkybot.com/event/tara-tremendous-the-musical-in-concert-anniston-alabama.

Plumb, best known for her role as Jan Brady on the 1970s TV series "The Brady Bunch", made her New York stage debut as Miss Abigail in the 2011 Off-Broadway comedy Miss Abigail's Guide To Dating, Mating, And Marriage which ran at the Downstair's Cabaret Theatre at Sofia's in Times Square. Other stage credits include Off-Broadway, Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore, and regional theater work. The versatile actress has also starred in a number of film and television series over the years, including Blue Ruin (Winner Cannes Directors' Fortnight, Sundance Spotlight Festival, Independent Spirit nominee), Monsoon, "Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway", "Little Women", and most recently appearing in "Blue Bloods", "The Path", "Law and Order: SVU", "Army Wives" and as Mrs. Murdock in 'Grease, Live', FOX's live production of the musical.

"We're over the moon to welcome Eve to the show as the wickedly wonderful Mayor Evelyn Callahan," said St John, who adapted his screenplay for the stage, and co-composed the songs and score with musical partner Michael Plahuta. "Eve is incredibly talented and we're so excited for the audience to see her in this role!"

Mayor Callahan is a tough, witty and acerbic woman who's never met her granddaughter Tara until she's forced to move in with her. When Evelyn tries to mold her into a mini-me, Tara refuses and sparks fly - setting the stage for a battle of wills when Tara later acquires super powers.

"Tara Tremendous is the story of a young girl on a journey of self-discovery," added Todd Fisher, COO and co-founder of Wonkybot, and producer of the Tara Tremendous Musical Concert. "It's about finding your voice, standing up for what you believe in, and not backing down."

10-year-old Kaylin Hedges will star as the lead character, TARA CALLAHAN, who goes from ordinary to extraordinary overnight when she inherits the powers of every superhero in the world.

Hedges, who was was announced by the studio last week, was also just cast in Kris Kringle The Musical starring Tony nominee Cathy Rigby, Pamela Myers (Into The Woods) and Andrew Keenan Bolger (Tuck Everlasting), and most recently performed as Annie in the Westchester Broadway Theater production of Annie Warbucks.

The Anniston, Alabama Tara Tremendous concert will present select songs from the full-length musical, which features an original book and lyrics by Stewart St John and music by St John and Michael Plahuta. A sample of songs and more information about the story can be found at www.wonkybot.com/tara-tremendous-the-musical.

Wonkybot Studios produced the first Tara Tremendous workshop concert last March at Feinstein's/54 Below, starring Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Annie Golden (Orange Is The New Black), Bart Shatto (Les Miserables), Ramsey Whitney (School of Rock) and a host of other Broadway stars. The show earned a standing ovation and a Cast Album was released in September by the Wonkybot Studios label.

Plumb, who is also an accomplished painter - eveplumb.tv - will sing two show-stopping tunes in the show: "That's What You Need To Know" and the stirring "One Day."

In addition to the Tara Tremendous concert, Wonkybot is launching the world premiere of a second musical called "Spooky Troop In Concert," based on Wonkybot's popular audio adventure series "Spooky Troop."

Also created by St John, it will be a 30-minute pre-show featuring an original book and lyrics by St John and music by St John and Michael Plahuta.

"We've cast some amazing local talent from Anniston, Gadsden, Jacksonville and Birmingham for the Spooky Troop show," added the writer/composer. "Our co-producer Emmalie Whitney, who is from Anniston, has been responsible for putting the town on our radar. Because of her we've embraced the community and they've embraced us, and together we're creating something very special. I'm simply astounded by the level of talent we've discovered."

Spooky Troop is about seven supernatural friends wanting to make a difference in their strange realm filled with creatures and monsters who are embroiled in a monster race-war.

"Spooky Troop, like Tara Tremendous, is a show for the whole family, filled with positive messages about tolerance, acceptance, standing up for yourself and doing the right thing," said Michael Plahuta. "It's also got some great songs that I think people will enjoy!"

Humanitas Prize and Young Artist Award-winner St John, together with Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, are the co-founders of Wonkybot Studios, an indie production/publishing and music company focusing on kids and family content created by St John, whose extensive writing credits include over 50 episodes of Saban's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, ABC's Sabrina: The Animated Series, Marvel's The Hulk, Sony's Heavy Gear, Hanna-Barbera's Tom & Jerry Kids, and the Showtime Original feature Seventeen Again.

The 90-minute musical evening is presented by Wonkybot Studios with support from CAST Theater, CharACTer Entertainment, Kimberlite Productions, Knox Concert Series and The Music Box. Produced by Todd Fisher, Stewart St John, and Michael Plahuta. Co-Produced by Emmalie Whitney.

Stay tuned for further casting announcements, coming soon.

Wonkybot Studios is an independent production, publishing and music force creating captivating characters and stories for musical theater, books, television, film, music, comic books and merchandise to inspire, delight, uplift and entertain the imagination. Co-founded in 2015 by Writer/Producer/Composer Stewart St John, Producer Todd Fisher and Composer/Music Director Michael Plahuta. Learn more at www.wonkybot.com.

