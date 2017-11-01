Breaking: MOULIN ROUGE Will Re-Open Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre Before Heading to Broadway!

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) has announced that Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will play a world pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next Summer.

Directed by Alex Timbers, performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, with a book by John Logan, begin at the newly refurbished Emerson Colonial Theatre late June, 2018. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's newly restored The Emerson Colonial Theatre (106 Boylston Street) will officially re-open its doors with the highly anticipated pre-Broadway World Premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo are attached to the current developmental lab of Moulin Rouge, playing Christian and Satine. Casting for the pre-Broadway run has not yet been announced.

Carmen Pavlovic said "I am thrilled that Moulin Rouge! The Musical will premiere at the magnificent Emerson Colonial Theatre, a venue with a rich theatrical history. It is a great honor to relight one of America's best loved theatres, where unforgettable musicals like Oklahoma!, Carousel, La Cage aux Folles, Grand Hotel and Follies were first seen by theatre audiences in Boston before going on to Broadway. I applaud ATG for saving this theatre and thank them for inviting us into their newest home. We're excited to be one step closer to making the much anticipated premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical a reality."

"Restoring the venerable Emerson Colonial Theatre to its former glory has been central to ATG's role in revitalizing theater across America. We couldn't be more excited for Moulin Rouge! to help us reopen this landmark venue which is so important to this history of the American Theater. We can't wait to welcome Boston audiences, and patrons from all across the country, to this beautiful home," said Ambassador Theatre Group's leadership team: Kristin Caskey, Executive Vice-President of Content & Creative, North America; and Stephen Lewin, CEO, North America.

With a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers, and choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musicalincludes Derek McLane (Sets), Catherine Zuber (Costumes), Justin Townsend (Lighting), Peter Hylenski (Sound) and David Brian Brown(Wig and Hair Design).

The score embraces and honors the musical conceit of the film by weaving together popular music of the last 50 years. Iconic songs from the film combine with additional songs from the 15 years since the film's release in a musical score updated and re-imagined for today. Justin Levine is Music Supervisor, Orchestrator and Arranger and Matt Stine is Music Producer.

Bill Damaschke is the Executive Producer. General Management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Casting, by casting directors Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel, will be announced in the coming months.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of a young poet/writer, Christian, who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress Satine, while evoking the authentic atmosphere of the famous dance hall during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th Century.

Released by Twentieth Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

Related Articles