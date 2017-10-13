Stan Zimmerman's RIGHT BEFORE I GO. Slates NYC Performance for Suicide Awareness

Producers R. Erin Craig, La Vie Productions, Amy Blavin, The Diane Orley Mental Wellness Institute, Jane Dubin, and One Company announced today that prolific television writer and producer Stan Zimmerman's Right Before I Go. will make its New York City premiere with a benefit performance on Thursday, November 2, 2017 at Town Hall (123 W 43rd Street).

An invitation only VIP pre-show cocktail reception will begin at 6:30 PM followed by a 7:30 PM performance. Acclaimed director Michael Wilson will lead an all-star cast in a one-night-only performance of which proceeds will benefit prominent suicide awareness and prevention charities. Casting will be announced shortly. Tickets are now on sale.

Right Before I Go. brings to life the last words of those lost to suicide, including the heartsick, bullied, veterans, mentally ill and the achingly lonely. This poignant, deeply moving, and surprisingly light play invokes a raw and authentic approach to storytelling in an effort to help broaden public perspective of suicide, eliminate the stigma associated with depression, and strengthen the relationship between survivors and those struggling every day.

Right Before I Go. made its world premiere as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2015, where it received rave reviews. Stage Scene LA called it "Powerful!" and "Deeply Moving!." while ShowMag.com exclaimed, "This piece needs to be heard."

Proceeds from the evening will benefit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the JED Foundation.

Stan Zimmerman has written for a variety of iconic televisions series, including "The Golden Girls," "Rosanne," and "Gilmore Girls." He was the creator and executive producer of the Lifetime Television sitcom "Rita Rocks," starring Nicole Sullivan and Tisha Campbell-Martin. Zimmerman also penned the 1996 feature film, A Very Brady Sequel.

Michael Wilson most recently directed the A.R.T. revival of Tennessee Williams' The Night of the Iguana starring James Earl Jones, Elizabeth Ashley, Amanda Plummer, Dana Delany, and Bill Heck. In 2016, he directed the Los Angeles premiere of the musical Grey Gardens starring Betty Buckley and Rachel York. In 2013, he directed the Broadway revival of Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful, for which Cicely Tyson received the Tony Award for Best Actress. Wilson subsequently directed the Emmy-nominated 2014 Lifetime/Ostar Productions television film adaptation for which he received a DGA nomination. His other work on Broadway includes the Tony-nominated revival of Gore Vidal's The Best Man, and the Tony-nominated new plays, Foote's Dividing the Estate and Matthew Barber's Enchanted April. Off-Broadway, he directed Foote's three-part nine-hour epic The Orphans' Home Cycle for which he received 2010 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. He has also directed at our nation's major resident theaters, including Hartford Stage, where as Artistic Director from 1998 to 2011, he commissioned and developed Quiara Alegria Hudes' Pulitzer Prize winning play Water by the Spoonful.

Tickets for Right Before I Go. are $52 - $502 and can be purchased online at RightBeforeIGo.com or TicketMaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or in person at the Town Hall Box Office (123 W 43rd Street). Tickets purchased at the $252 level and above come with admission to an exclusive VIP pre-show cocktail reception.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. If you, or someone you love, is in crisis call 1-800-273-8255.

The Crisis Text Line serves anyone, in any type of crisis, providing access to free, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week support and information via the medium people already use and trust: text. Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the U.S., anytime, about any type of crisis. Fore more information, visit RightBeforeIGo.com.

Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. AFSP celebrates 30 years of service to the suicide prevention movement. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Visit www.afsp.org.

JED is a nonprofit that exists to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. We're partnering with high schools and colleges to strengthen their mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention programs and systems. We're equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We're encouraging community awareness, understanding and action for young adult mental health. Go to www.jedfoundation.org.

