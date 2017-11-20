BWW Morning Brief November 20th, 2017: THE WOLVES, The Muppets at 54 Below and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Julie Musbach - November 19, 2017

The heartbreaking, heartwarming day has arrived. Today Ben Platt exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN, leaving Evan's journey to continue with Noah Galvin on November 21. Friends, colleagues, and celebrities alike have reached out to Ben to wish him well and thank him for his extraordinary work on this phenomenal show. Take a look at the impressive list below.. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Watch Robert Fairchild Take on 'The Sword Dance' in BRIGADOON!

by BroadwayWorld TV - November 19, 2017

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: BRIGADOON Gets Kilted Up and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

by BWW News Desk - November 19, 2017

Yesterday was Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's 'Saturday Intermission Pics' roundup! This week BRIGADOON takes us to the Highlands with enough tartan to last a lifetime, and as many men in kilts! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: Christopher Wheeldon Stages a Thrilling City Center Mounting of Lerner and Loewe's Sumptuous BRIGADOON

by Michael Dale - November 19, 2017

Like the city where it was born and nurtured, the American musical play differs from similar stage entertainments because it was developed by a combination of cultures merging into a unique new art form. It would be difficult to find greater evidence of this fortunate merger than in the musicals of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Ben Platt Takes His Final Bow in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by BWW News Desk - November 19, 2017

Ben Platt has been the star of the 2017 season, pouring his heart and tears out every night as troubled yet well-intentioned teenager Evan. Tonight he takes his final bow after a three year journey in the show. Watch below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jeremy Jordan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- BRIGHT COLORS AND BOLD PATTERNS returns Off-Broadway tonight.

- THE WOLVES opens tonight at Lincoln Center Theater!

- 54 Celebrates the Muppets this evening.

- Analisa Leaming joins Broadway's SCHOOL OF ROCK as 'Principal Rosalie Mullins' tonight...

- Seth Rudetsky holds a signing for Seth's Broadway Diary, Vol. 3 at Barnes and Noble today.

- And MUSWELL HILL opens at The Barrow Group, while Zhu Yi's A DEAL bows tonight at Urban Stages!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive interview with FROZEN's Caissie Levy!

What we're geeking out over: The autumn 2017 edition Lights of Broadway cards have been revealed!

GREAT BIG STUFF! So much @LightsofBway news! Check it out: https://t.co/Vxhn3nPUTl - Lights of Broadway (@LightsofBway) November 18, 2017

What we're reading/watching/listening to: This exclusive never-before-heard track from Dear Evan Hansen!

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda Tweeted photos from the Unity March for Puerto Rico!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jeremy Jordan, who turns 33 today!

Jordan landed his first Broadway show in 2009, Rock of Ages, which he left the same year to play the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. He next starred on Broadway as Clyde Barrow in the short-lived Bonnie & Clyde before his star-making performance as Jack Kelly in Disney's Newsies, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award as Best Actor in a Musical. Film credits include Joyful Noise opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and The Last 5 Years. He is familiar to TV audiences having been a regular on NBC's hit series Smash, the voice of Varian for Tangled on the Disney Channel and for his current role on Supergirl. A performer who has sold out shows in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and London, Jordan has performed his solo cabaret show in clubs around the country.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles