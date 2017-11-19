BWW TV: Watch Robert Fairchild Take on 'The Sword Dance' in BRIGADOON!

Nov. 19, 2017  

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman, the performance on November 15 will be City Center's Annual Gala, honoring City Center Board co-chair and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich.

Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean. However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple, which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Watch below as Fairchild performs a portion of "The Sword Dance"!

BWW TV: Watch Robert Fairchild Take on 'The Sword Dance' in BRIGADOON!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Watch Robert Fairchild Take on 'The Sword Dance' in BRIGADOON!
  • BWW TV: Jeremy Jordan Performs Original Menken/Slater Song in TANGLED: THE SERIES
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Ana Isabelle and More in Highlights from EVITA at Asolo Rep
  • BWW TV: Watch Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Trailer
  • BWW TV: THE WOLVES Take the Field in Highlights at Lincoln Center Theater
  • BWW TV: Go Behind the Camera at Roundabout's AMY AND THE ORPHANS Photo Shoot with Jamie Brewer and More

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com