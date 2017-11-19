BWW TV: Watch Robert Fairchild Take on 'The Sword Dance' in BRIGADOON!

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman, the performance on November 15 will be City Center's Annual Gala, honoring City Center Board co-chair and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich.

Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean. However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple, which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Watch below as Fairchild performs a portion of "The Sword Dance"!

