Richard Kind, Constantine Maroulis, Stephanie D'Abruzzo and More to Celebrate The Muppets at 54 Below

Richard Kind, Constantine Maroulis, Tony nominee Stephanie D'Abruzzo and more will take part in "54 Celebrates The Muppets" on Monday, Nov 20 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club.

It's time to play the music.. again! After three sold-out shows in the last year, 54 Celebrates The Muppets is back for two more!

For over 60 years, the Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway and comedy's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets!

Hosted by: Richard Kind (Inside Out) and Griffin Newman (Amazon's The Tick)

Featuring:

Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q, Sesame Street)

Noel Carey (Murder for Two, Brooklyn Sound)*

Stephanie D'Abruzzo (Tony Award nominee, Avenue Q, Sesame Street)

Ashley Pérez Flanagan (The Great Comet)

F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)**

Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Sunday in the Park with George)**

Rick Lyon (Avenue Q, Sesame Street)

Julia Mattison (Godspell, Brooklyn Sound)*

Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, The Wedding Singer)

Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd)

Natalie Walker (Puffs, Cabaret)

Nik Walker (Hamilton)

Ari Wilford (Once)

...and more!

With music direction by Ben Caplan. Produced and directed by Philip Romano.

For tickets and more information, visit 54below.com/events/54-celebrates-muppets-2.

*7:00 show only

**9:30 show only





