DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

SOCIAL: Goodbye, Goodbye - Stars Bid Ben Platt Happy Trails As He Exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Nov. 19, 2017  

The heartbreaking, heartwarming day has arrived. Today Ben Platt exits Dear Evan Hansen, leaving Evan's journey to continue with Noah Galvin on November 21. Dear Evan Hansen is a show that has touched an unbelievable amount of people, inspiring the Broadway and entertainment community to be brave, to be strong, and to appreciate every second with each other.

Friends, colleagues, and celebrities alike have reached out to Ben to wish him well and thank him for his extraordinary work on this phenomenal show. Take a look at the impressive list below. (Or just visit Rachel Bay Jones's Instagram!)

In love. #myboy #whoisevanhansen @bensplatt

A post shared by Rachel Bay Jones (@rachelbayjones) on

That time we took their picture #momsofevanhansen #myboy #whoisevanhansen @bensplatt #evanandzoeforever

A post shared by Rachel Bay Jones (@rachelbayjones) on

Four years with this sweet mug. Don’t make Mother cry more!

A post shared by Jennifer Laura Thompson (@jenniferlaurathompson) on

The. Last. Cast.

A post shared by Michael Park (@park24hrs) on

That time we wore color-coordinated mother-son outfits #myboy #whoisevanhansen @bensplatt

A post shared by Rachel Bay Jones (@rachelbayjones) on

??1st Day of Broadway Rehearsals?? @bensplatt #DearEvanHansen

A post shared by K R I S T O L Y N L L O Y D (@kristolynlloyd) on

The time we took silly selfies with friends. #myboy #whoisevanhansen @bensplatt

A post shared by Rachel Bay Jones (@rachelbayjones) on


buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Julie Musbach

Julie Musbach

  • SOCIAL: Goodbye, Goodbye - Stars Bid Ben Platt Happy Trails As He Exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • BWW Interview: Chair of Ithaca College's Department of Theatre Arts Catherine Weidner
  • BWW Flashback: PRINCE OF BROADWAY Steps Down from the Throne and Exits Broadway
  • BWW Flashback: THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER Lays Down its Last Offer on Broadway Today
  • Upset Over AIDS Fundraiser with Weinstein Directed Funds Towards FINDING NEVERLAND
  • Eva Green Joins Cast of Astronaut Action Film PROXIMA

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com