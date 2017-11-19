SOCIAL: Goodbye, Goodbye - Stars Bid Ben Platt Happy Trails As He Exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN
The heartbreaking, heartwarming day has arrived. Today Ben Platt exits Dear Evan Hansen, leaving Evan's journey to continue with Noah Galvin on November 21. Dear Evan Hansen is a show that has touched an unbelievable amount of people, inspiring the Broadway and entertainment community to be brave, to be strong, and to appreciate every second with each other.
Friends, colleagues, and celebrities alike have reached out to Ben to wish him well and thank him for his extraordinary work on this phenomenal show. Take a look at the impressive list below. (Or just visit Rachel Bay Jones's Instagram!)
Today is my last @DearEvanHansen performance, ending a 3.5 year journey with a remarkable family of artists. I am proud of all I gave & grateful for all I received.- Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 19, 2017
I love you, Evan. You changed every part of my life. I'll carry you with me for the rest of my days.
Now, onward!
Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) November 19, 2017
I've just forced myself out of bed.... todays happening whether I want it to or not. @DearEvanHansen- Michael Park (@park24hrs) November 19, 2017
All my love to @BenSPLATT on his last few shows of Dear Evan Hansen ??- Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 18, 2017
Synonyms for @BenSPLATT include:- Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) November 19, 2017
Superhuman,
Phenomenal,
Singular,
and Extraordinary.
Happy final performance, Buddy. Congrats, and an endless sea of Thank Yous. pic.twitter.com/azEO3EZkAU
Happy trails @BenSPLATT. #DearEvanHansen #youwillrolandbefound pic.twitter.com/gEJLo440oj- Will Roland (@will_roland) November 19, 2017
To my love @BenSPLATT tomorrow you come to the end of a wonderful, painful, full, life and heart altering journey. I can not explain how you may feel when the chords for your last song plays, but i can say you will fight through it, and it will be magical, because my love pg1/3- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017
That is what you are @BenSPLATT you are magic.- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017
I know that the heartbreak and the loss and the tears you give are real. I know that because you understood they were real for me. We are kindred spirits and I have been rooting for you from the beginning. You're so close 2/3
The rest that is coming for you is more than earned, but the LIFE you are about to embark on is destined. I love you sweetheart, I'm so so so proud of you, I'm sending you so much great energy to lift you through it all. Love and light and luck to you darling @BenSPLATT ??3/3- Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017
@BenSPLATT- Mike Faist (@Mike_Faist) November 19, 2017
Thank you for a great adventure.
Today, and all days, I am in awe of this tender-hearted, supremely talented, exceptionally hard-working fellow. Congratulations, @BenSPLATT.- Taylor Trensch (@taytrensch) November 19, 2017
"You're a genius all the time."
-Jack Kerouac pic.twitter.com/BORUntW3S1
Eat em up today, @BenSPLATT. We don't know how you do it but we're grateful. pic.twitter.com/EX7tCbzCsU- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 19, 2017
Happy final performance @BenSPLATT, you superstar. ??- Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) November 19, 2017
I'm getting reeeally teary.... my heart is being squeezed... I will so miss this special special one...I mean, no one can sing/be Beyoncé like him... and other stuff... @BenSPLATT @DearEvanHansen- Garrett Long (@GarrettLongnyc) November 19, 2017
Dear @BenSPLATT,- Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 19, 2017
Thanks for letting me be a part of your life, and for changing mine forever. ?? pic.twitter.com/4G9701lrN0
Congratulations @BenSPLATT- Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 19, 2017
for finishing an astonishing run as Evan Hansen. To you and the cast of @DearEvanHansen ... thank you for such a memorable and deeply affecting show. Looking forward to seeing it again ... for the 4th time. @pasekandpaul
This boy ends his run as Evan Hansen today. I've truly never been more proud. Ben- watching you on this journey has been one of the joys of my life. I love you so very much. Buddy, you and I for forever. pic.twitter.com/xZb5ZU035E- Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) November 19, 2017
Sending ALL the good vibes to @BenSPLATT this weekend. What you've done on that stage will be remembered forever. Enjoy these last few! x x x- James Corden (@JKCorden) November 18, 2017
Sending nothing but love and congrats to @BenSPLATT as he spends his final hours this weekend leaving every ounce of his wonderful talent on the @DearEvanHansen stage. Was a joy to be your neighbor, pal.- josh groban (@joshgroban) November 18, 2017
Have a wonderful last show Ben. You created a very special character that will be loved forevermore. What an achievement. And what a performance! ??????????????- Michael Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) November 19, 2017
This genius ends his long, glorious run in @DearEvanHansen today. Thank you for letting me sob in your dressing room @BenSPLATT ?????? pic.twitter.com/xG4jdH3NCs- D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) November 19, 2017
Congratulations @BenSPLATT on your last performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Thank you,and the remarkable cast for gutting us in a good way!- christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 19, 2017
Okay José.. Today is the day. What an incredible journey we’ve had my friend. I’m pretty sure words will be insufficient to sum up the enormity of this experience so I’ll just say I love you and I’m so proud of you. I’ve never known anyone more dedicated than you. Watching you gracefully navigate the most insane year has given me an immeasurable amount of inspiration. It’s been such an honor to develop these characters together and I can’t wait to see what you accomplish next! I love you to pieces @bensplatt and I will do my best not to sob throughout the show today. ??