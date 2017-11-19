SOCIAL: Goodbye, Goodbye - Stars Bid Ben Platt Happy Trails As He Exits DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

The heartbreaking, heartwarming day has arrived. Today Ben Platt exits Dear Evan Hansen, leaving Evan's journey to continue with Noah Galvin on November 21. Dear Evan Hansen is a show that has touched an unbelievable amount of people, inspiring the Broadway and entertainment community to be brave, to be strong, and to appreciate every second with each other.

Friends, colleagues, and celebrities alike have reached out to Ben to wish him well and thank him for his extraordinary work on this phenomenal show. Take a look at the impressive list below. (Or just visit Rachel Bay Jones's Instagram!)

Today is my last @DearEvanHansen performance, ending a 3.5 year journey with a remarkable family of artists. I am proud of all I gave & grateful for all I received.



I love you, Evan. You changed every part of my life. I'll carry you with me for the rest of my days.



Now, onward! - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) November 19, 2017

To my love @BenSPLATT tomorrow you come to the end of a wonderful, painful, full, life and heart altering journey. I can not explain how you may feel when the chords for your last song plays, but i can say you will fight through it, and it will be magical, because my love pg1/3 - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

That is what you are @BenSPLATT you are magic.

I know that the heartbreak and the loss and the tears you give are real. I know that because you understood they were real for me. We are kindred spirits and I have been rooting for you from the beginning. You're so close 2/3 - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

The rest that is coming for you is more than earned, but the LIFE you are about to embark on is destined. I love you sweetheart, I'm so so so proud of you, I'm sending you so much great energy to lift you through it all. Love and light and luck to you darling @BenSPLATT ??3/3 - Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) November 19, 2017

Today, and all days, I am in awe of this tender-hearted, supremely talented, exceptionally hard-working fellow. Congratulations, @BenSPLATT.



"You're a genius all the time."

-Jack Kerouac pic.twitter.com/BORUntW3S1 - Taylor Trensch (@taytrensch) November 19, 2017

I'm getting reeeally teary.... my heart is being squeezed... I will so miss this special special one...I mean, no one can sing/be Beyoncé like him... and other stuff... @BenSPLATT @DearEvanHansen - Garrett Long (@GarrettLongnyc) November 19, 2017

Dear @BenSPLATT,



Thanks for letting me be a part of your life, and for changing mine forever. ?? pic.twitter.com/4G9701lrN0 - Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) November 19, 2017

Congratulations @BenSPLATT

for finishing an astonishing run as Evan Hansen. To you and the cast of @DearEvanHansen ... thank you for such a memorable and deeply affecting show. Looking forward to seeing it again ... for the 4th time. @pasekandpaul - Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 19, 2017

All my love to @BenSPLATT on his last few shows of Dear Evan Hansen ?? - Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 18, 2017

This boy ends his run as Evan Hansen today. I've truly never been more proud. Ben- watching you on this journey has been one of the joys of my life. I love you so very much. Buddy, you and I for forever. pic.twitter.com/xZb5ZU035E - Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) November 19, 2017

Sending ALL the good vibes to @BenSPLATT this weekend. What you've done on that stage will be remembered forever. Enjoy these last few! x x x - James Corden (@JKCorden) November 18, 2017

Sending nothing but love and congrats to @BenSPLATT as he spends his final hours this weekend leaving every ounce of his wonderful talent on the @DearEvanHansen stage. Was a joy to be your neighbor, pal. - josh groban (@joshgroban) November 18, 2017

Have a wonderful last show Ben. You created a very special character that will be loved forevermore. What an achievement. And what a performance! ?????????????? - Michael Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) November 19, 2017

This genius ends his long, glorious run in @DearEvanHansen today. Thank you for letting me sob in your dressing room @BenSPLATT ?????? pic.twitter.com/xG4jdH3NCs - D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) November 19, 2017

Congratulations @BenSPLATT on your last performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Thank you,and the remarkable cast for gutting us in a good way! - christina applegate (@1capplegate) November 19, 2017

