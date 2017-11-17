BWW Morning Brief November 17th, 2017 - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 16, 2017

Hillary Rodham-Clinton dropped in on Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen tonight, and caught some face time with the cast and the show's Tony-winning star, Ben Platt, before he concludes his run the musical next musical.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Todrick Hall Will Razzle Dazzle 'Em in CHICAGO on Broadway

by Alan Henry - November 16, 2017

Todrick Hall will be returning to Broadway in CHICAGO as Billy Flynn beginning November 30th. Hall most recently appeared on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots.. (more...)

3) Just In: The Old Vic Finds 20 Alleged Kevin Spacey Incidents of 'Inappropriate Behavior'

by BWW News Desk - November 16, 2017

The Old Vic today released its conclusions following an investigation into allegations concerning Kevin Spacey's conduct when he was Artistic Director of The Old Vic between 2004 and 2015. The investigation resulted in 20 personal testimonies shared of alleged inappropriate behaviour carried out by Kevin Spacey during his time as Artistic Director. Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability. This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.. (more...)

4) Photo Coverage: New York City Center Celebrates Fall Gala with the Cast of BRIGADOON!

by Jessica Fallon Gordon - November 16, 2017

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Zac Efron Shares 'GREATEST SHOWMAN' Rehearsal Footage

by BWW News Desk - November 16, 2017

Zac Efron shared rehearsal video footage from the highly anticipated film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on his official Facebook page. The film hits theaters on December 20th. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS starts previews tonight on Broadway!

- THE HUMANS (more here) and AMAZING GRACE launch their national tours in Seattle and D.C., respectively...

- DIASPORA (more here), PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (more here), THE IMBIBLE's holiday show and Irish Rep's THE DEAD, 1904 (more here), all open Off-Broadway this weekend.

- And Sara Bareilles and more join the New York Pops for 'WOMEN OF NOTES' tonight at Carnegie Hall!

BWW Exclusive: Take a look at our photos from today's 'CRUEL INTENTIONS' preview before its first bow Off-Broadway!

Lauren Zakrin and Constantine Rousouli preview 'CRUEL INTENTIONS'.

Photo by Jennifer Broski

Set Your DVR... for Broadway's INDECENT, airing tonight as part of PBS's "Great Performances" series!

What we're geeking out over: The first trailer for the new documentary BEHIND THE CURTAIN: TODRICK HALL!

What we're listening to: The special vinyl edition of the DEAR EVAN HANSEN cast recording, out today!

Social Butterfly: Get a peek at the London company of HAMILTON on their first day of rehearsals!

As we get closer to the first preview of #HamiltonLDN, here's an exclusive look at the first official day of rehearsals on 14 October 2017. pic.twitter.com/2jwNnOimsV - Hamilton West End (@HamiltonWestEnd) November 16, 2017

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Steven Pasquale, who turns 41 on Saturday!

Steven Pasquale is currently starring in Ayad Akhtar's JUNK on Broadway. Before that, he took the stage in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY opposite Kelli O'Hara, and in Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY. He also appeared in the national tours of WEST SIDE STORY and MISS SAIGON. Among his Off-Broadway credits are ASSASSINS and THE WILD PARTY at Encores!, THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM, 'THE INTELLIGENT HOMOSEXUAL'S GUIDE', A SOLDIER'S PLAY, FAT PIG, BEAUTIFUL CHILD, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE, concert productions of LITTLE FISH and THE SECRET GARDEN, and more. Pasquale also recently starred in CAROUSEL at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. He is known for his role as 'Sean Garrity' in the TV series RESCUE ME.

Steven Pasquale in JUNK on Broadway.

Photo by T. Charles Erickson

See you bright and early on Monday, BroadwayWorld!

