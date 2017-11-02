Sara Bareilles and Shaina Taub Will Join the New York Pops for 'WOMEN OF NOTES' at Carnegie Hall

Grammy and Tony Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and Fred Ebb Award-winning composer-lyricist Shaina Taub will make special appearances with The New York Pops, led by Music Director Steven Reineke, on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in the orchestra's concert entitled Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists.

They join previously announced guest artists Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress). Throughout the evening, The New York Pops will pay tribute to renowned female composers and lyricists, including Carole King, Tracy Chapman, Dolly Parton, Betty Comden, Mary Rodgers, Jeanine Tesori, and others.

The New York Pops' 2017-18 season additionally includes: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m. with Megan Hilty; Heart and Soul featuring James Monroe Iglehart and Capathia Jenkins on Friday, February 2 at 8:00 p.m.; and The Best of Hollywood: Blockbuster Film Scores on Friday, March 9 at 8:00 p.m. The New York Pops also pays tribute to legendary composer Alan Menken's beloved hits from stage and screen at its 35th Birthday Gala on Monday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m.

IF YOU GO:

THE NEW YORK POPS

Women of Notes: In Dedication to Female Composers and Lyricists

Friday, November 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Adam Kantor, Guest Artist

Betsy Wolfe, Guest Artist

With Special Guests Sara Bareilles and Shaina Taub



Tickets, priced at $21-$140, are available for purchase at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, at 57th and Seventh, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at (212) 247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website at carnegiehall.org.

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States, and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the leadership of dynamic Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music. The orchestra performs an annual subscription series and birthday gala at Carnegie Hall and a summer series at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY. The New York Pops is dedicated to lifelong learning, and collaborates with public schools, community organizations, children's hospitals and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City. PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun.

Steven Reineke is the Music Director of The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Principal Pops Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Principal Pops Conductor of the Houston Symphony and Toronto Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Reineke is a frequent guest conductor with The Philadelphia Orchestra and has been on the podium with the Boston Pops, The Cleveland Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia. His extensive North American conducting appearances include Seattle, Edmonton and Pittsburgh. As the creator of more than one hundred orchestral arrangements for the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and the composer of symphonic and wind ensemble compositions, Mr. Reineke's work has been performed worldwide.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

