Photo Coverage: New York City Center Celebrates Fall Gala with the Cast of BRIGADOON!

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Stephanie J. Block (two-time Tony Award nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos) is Meg Brockie, Fiona's flirty dairymaid friend who takes a liking to Jeff. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean (Sara Esty, An American in Paris). However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple (Ross Lekites, Kinky Boots), which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman, the performance on November 15 will be City Center's Annual Gala, honoring City Center Board co-chair and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the gala celebration and you can check out photos from the red carppet below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Michael Grief



Adrienne Arsht



Jack Viertel



Stacy Bash Polley



Jason Robert Brown



Rob Berman



Jenny Lerner and Liza Lerner



Patrick Wilson



Patrick Wilson



Kelli O'Hara



Kelli O'Hara



Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson



Dakin Matthews



Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck



Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck



Aasif Mandvi and Shaifali Puri



Sara Esty



Sara Esty



Sara Esty and Ross Lekites



Ross Lekites



Ross Lekites



Stephanie J. Block



Stephanie J. Block



Robert Fairchild



Robert Fairchild



Christopher Wheeldon



Christopher Wheeldon



Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus



Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus



Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus



Richard Witten and Stacey Mindich



Richard Witten and Stacey Mindich



Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt