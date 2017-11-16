Photo Coverage: New York City Center Celebrates Fall Gala with the Cast of BRIGADOON!

Nov. 16, 2017  

New York City Center brings the Lerner and Loewe classic, Brigadoon, out of the Highlands mist for the musical's 70th anniversary in a star-studded concert production that unites celebrated talents from the worlds of stage and screen.

Patrick Wilson (two-time Tony Award nominee, Oklahoma! and The Full Monty) is Tommy Albright and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show) is his friend Jeff Douglas-both are jaded New Yorkers who stumble into an idyllic Scottish town that appears for only one day every century. Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I) is Fiona, the woman who quickly steals Tommy's heart. Stephanie J. Block (two-time Tony Award nominee, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Falsettos) is Meg Brockie, Fiona's flirty dairymaid friend who takes a liking to Jeff. Robert Fairchild (Tony Award nominee for An American in Paris) plays the rebellious Harry Beaton who is in love with Fiona's younger sister, Jean (Sara Esty, An American in Paris). However, Jean is getting married to Charlie Dalrymple (Ross Lekites, Kinky Boots), which sends Harry into a rage-causing him to jeopardize the very existence of the mystical village of Brigadoon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman, the performance on November 15 will be City Center's Annual Gala, honoring City Center Board co-chair and Broadway producer Stacey Mindich.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the gala celebration and you can check out photos from the red carppet below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Michael Grief

Adrienne Arsht

Jack Viertel

Stacy Bash Polley

Jason Robert Brown

Rob Berman

Jenny Lerner and Liza Lerner

Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson

Dakin Matthews

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Aasif Mandvi and Shaifali Puri

Sara Esty

Sara Esty

Sara Esty and Ross Lekites

Ross Lekites

Ross Lekites

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Robert Fairchild

Robert Fairchild

Christopher Wheeldon

Christopher Wheeldon

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus

Richard Witten and Stacey Mindich

Richard Witten and Stacey Mindich

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com