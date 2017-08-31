BWW Morning Brief August 31st, 2017: CHARM Begins Previews at MCC Theater, A BRONX TALE Welcomes New Stars and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017

Fans of 'The Boss' will require a special code to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. today, August 30th.. (more...)

2) BWW Interview: Carley Stenson On Playing Fantine In LES MISERABLES

by Marianka Swain - August 30, 2017

Carley Stenson's work includes Hollyoaks, Shrek: The Musical, Legally Blonde, Spamalot and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. She's currently starring as Fantine in Les Miserables at the Queen's Theatre in the West End.. (more...)

3) 'The Boss' to Stick Around Through Winter in SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017

Just in, the highly anticipated Springsteen on Broadway has been extended through February 3.. (more...)

4) Jessie Mueller Joins Tom Hanks & More in Steven Spielberg's THE POST

by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017

Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING STORY) is set to make her feature film debut in Steven Spielberg's THE POST. The actress will join fellow Broadway alum Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Carrie Coon, Sarah Paulson, Tracy Letts in the project.. (more...)

5) Make Way, Make Way! MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Joins ELSIE FEST 2017 Lineup

by BWW News Desk - August 30, 2017

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is set to perform as a special guest at Elsie Fest on Sunday, October 8 at Central Park's SummerStage in New York City.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Karen Ziemba

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Transgender-themed play CHARM begins previews at MCC Theater!

-Broadway's A BRONX TALE welcomes Christiani Pitts ("Jane") and Will Coombs ("Young Calogero") to the cast!

-Chip Zien, Sarah Stiles and more will sing THE SONGS OF KINOSIAN & BLAIR at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-THE CIVILITY OF ALBERT CASHIER, starring Dani Shay, begins previews!

-And new Temptations musical AIN'T TOO PROUD begins previews at Berkeley Rep!

BWW Exclusive: Check out the latest episode of BROADWAY'S BACKBONE with Andy Blankenbuehler!

#ThrowbackThursday: On this day in 2011, PORGY AND BESS, starring Audra MacDonald and Norm Lewis, opened at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. Check out their performance of "I Loves You, Porgy."

What we're geeking out over: These brand new rehearsal photos for Broadway's TIME AND THE CONWAYS!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

What we're watching: Lillias White and Keala Settle joined Jessie Mueller for a powerhouse 'Natural Woman!'

Social Butterfly: Disney's THE LION KING released this 360-degree view inside of rehearsals for "The Lioness Hunt!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles