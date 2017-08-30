Make Way, Make Way! MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Joins ELSIE FEST 2017 Lineup

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice of Disney's Moana, is set to perform as a special guest at Elsie Fest on Sunday, October 8 at Central Park's SummerStage in New York City.

Auli'i gained international stardom performing the Oscar nominated song, "How Far I'll Go," alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 Academy Awards. Moving from voiceover to on camera acting, Auli'i will be seen next as a lead in the upcoming primetime television series, Rise, from Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller airing mid-season on NBC.

Cravalho joins Tony Award winning actor and singer Alan Cumming (Cabaret, CBS's The Good Wife), two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Lea Michele (Scream Queens, Glee, Spring Awakening), Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), platinum selling recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Alter Egos EP), Broadway veteran and Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Phantom of the Opera, ABC's hit show Scandal) and Tony and Grammy nominated actor and singer Jeremy Jordan (CW's Supergirl, Disney's Newsies, NBC's Smash). Z100's Elvis Duran will host the one-day outdoor music festival celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen.

Tickets to Elsie Fest are available now on TicketFly.com. Doors open on Sunday, October 8th at 5pm; performances begin at 6pm. Exclusive meet and greet packages available for concert goers, as well as festival merchandise and sing-alongs from the famed West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis.

Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals. Past performers include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

For more information about Elsie Fest, visit www.elsiefest.com. Join the conversation by following Elsie Fest on Instagram and Twitter (@ElsieFest), and on Facebook (facebook.com/elsiefest).

