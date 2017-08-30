Special Code Required to Purchase Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Today

Fans of 'The Boss' will require a special code to purchase tickets for the highly anticipated Springsteen on Broadway. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. today, August 30th. In an attempt to prevent ticket brokers and bots from profiting from the high demand for tickets, Ticketmaster is using Verified Fan, which will randomly select previously registered buyers to receive text messages with offer codes several hours before tickets go on sale. Click here for further details.



As BWW reported earlier this month, Ticketmaster had issued a warning to those wishing to purchase tickets to the event. The ticketing website urged perspective audiences to avoid unverified resale. Since tickets have not yet gone on sale, anyone claiming to have tickets is selling 'speculative tickets'.



Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway concert debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a KENNEDY Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' will be issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.



Photo credit: Walter McBride

