Wake Up With BWW 10/4: SIX Officially Opens on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Hangin' on 44th Street with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Ben Crawford

by BroadwayWorld TV

New York will be New York again when the lights at the Majestic Theatre are shining bright, and that day is just weeks away! The Phantom of the Opera will reopen for its 33rd record-breaking year on Broadway on October 22, led by Ben Crawford in the title role.. (more...)

2) Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of WICKED

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers! Next up, the original cast of Wicked!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Broadway Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night of SIX- Watch Now!

by Team BWW

Tonight is Broadway herstory in the making! SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, finally opens at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be on hand for the red carpet and you can watch live tonight at 5pm ET.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch Full THE KENNEDY CENTER AT 50; Featuring SOFT POWER, Joshua Henry, Kelli O'Hara & More

by Nicole Rosky

The Kennedy Center's 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, which was taped in the Concert Hall on Tuesday, September 14, is now available to watch in full on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla Reunite to Sing from THE PROM

by Nicole Rosky

Original stars of The Prom, Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, had reason to celebrate this weekend, and how better to do so than in spontaneous song? 'It's been two years since [we] sang this together...'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alan H. Green

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Review Roundup: SIX Opens on Broadway! - What Did the Critics Think?

The Broadway producers of SIX, the musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, officially opened last night, October 3, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Read all of the reviews now!

What we're listening to: HEDWIG Creators John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask Release First Song in 20 Years 'Nation of One'

The creators of Hedwig and the Angry Inch have reunited to release their first song in 20 years! The song is off of John Cameron Mitchel's album NEW AMERICAN DREAM.

NYT Critic's Pick! Streaming now from Steppenwolf Theatre are three new virtual plays by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts. From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, these are Tracy Letts plays like you've never seen them before. Tickets available until October 15, $20 for access to all three plays; $10 for artists & essential workers. www.steppenwolf.org/TracyLettsVirtual

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!