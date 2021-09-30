VIDEO: Hangin' on 44th Street with THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Ben Crawford

New York will be New York again when the lights at the Majestic Theatre are shining bright, and that day is just weeks away! The Phantom of the Opera will reopen for its 33rd record-breaking year on Broadway on October 22, led by Ben Crawford in the title role.

"Everything still feels very surreal. We've been holding on for 18 months, waiting for this day. There's been a lot of excitement, but there's no way to really explain the feelings we have," said Crawford. "You know how you don't know what love is until you feel what sadness is? We've all felt that for so long, and so to have this opportunity to come back... we're so fortunate to have something to come back to."

Crawford returns to the role with Meghan Picerno as 'Christine Daaé' and John Riddle as 'Raoul.' Also returning in principal roles are Bradley Dean as 'Monsieur André,' Craig Bennett as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Raquel Suarez Groen as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' Maree Johnson as 'Madame Giry' and Carlton Moe as 'Ubaldo Piangi.'

"New York City has been through crap and we always come back strong. It's such an honor to be one of those people representing Broadway and bringing it back," said Crawford. Watch as he chats even more with Richard Ridge about returning to rehearsals and getting Broadway-ready!