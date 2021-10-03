Where Are They Now? Catch Up on the Careers of the Original Cast of WICKED

In our new series, 'Where Are They Now?' we're taking a look back at some of our favorite original Broadway casts, and catching up with their careers!

Next up, the original cast of Wicked!

Idina Menzel originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked, a performance which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. After leaving the Broadway production of Wicked in 2005, she reprised the role in its West End production until 2006. In 2005, Menzel reprised her role as Maureen Johnson in Rent for the film adaptation of the stage musical. In 2007, Menzel starred on screen as Nancy Tremaine in the musical film Enchanted. In 2008, she released her solo album 'I Stand', which debuted at number 58 on the Billboard 200. From 2010-2013, she starred as Shelby Corcoran in the TV show Glee.

In 2013, Menzel lent her voice to the character Elsa, in Disney's Frozen, one of the highest grossing Disney films of all time. The song 'Let it Go', voiced by Menzel, won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first Tony Award-winning actor to have a top-10 song on the Billboard chart.

In 2014, Menzel starred in the original Broadway musical 'If/Then', receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. That same year, Menzel released her holiday album Holiday Wishes, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. In 2015, she released her self-titled album 'idina', which debuted at number 29 on the US Billboard 200. That same year Menzel sang The Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XLIX.

In 2017, Menzel starred as C.C. Bloom in the Lifetime TV movie remake of the film Beaches. In 2018, she returned to the stage to star in the Off-Broadway play Skintight. In 2019, Menzel once again voiced the character of Else in Frozen II. That same year she starred opposite Adam Sandler in the acclaimed film Uncut Gems, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and released her second holiday album 'Christmas: A Season of Love', which debuted at number 2 on Billboard's US Top Holiday Albums.

Menzel most recently starred opposite Camila Cabello in Kay Cannon's film adaptation of Cinderella, as the stepmother. Menzel will be reprising her role as Nancy Tremaine in the sequel to Enchanted, 'Disenchanted'.

Kristin Chenoweth starred as the original Glinda in Wicked, a performance which earned her a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. In 2004 she released her second album 'As I Am', which peaked at number 31 on the U.S. Christian Albums Chart. Chenoweth went on to star as Annabeth Schott in The West Wing, and was, along with the cast, nominated twice for a Screen Actors Guild Award. From December 2006 to March 2007, Chenoweth starred on Broadway as Eve in a revival of The Apple Tree, receiving nominations for the Drama Desk Award and the Drama League Award. In 2007, Chenoweth released her holiday album 'A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas', which reached number 77 on the U.S. Billboard Albums Chart, number 7 on the U.S. Holiday Albums chart and number 1 on the U.S. Heatseekers chart. From 2007 to 2009, Chenoweth starred as Olive Snook in the TV show Pushing Daisies. For her performance, she was nominated two years in a row for an Emmy Award, winning in 2009 as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

In 2009, Chenoweth stepped into the recurring role of April Rhodes on Glee. For her performance, she was nominated twice for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. In 2010, Chenoweth starred as Fran Kubelik in the Broadway revival of the musical Promises, Promises, opposite Sean Hayes. In 2011, she released her album 'Some Lessons Learned' which peaked at number 50 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2012, Chenoweth starred as Carlene Cockburn in the ABC TV show, GCB. That same year, she had a recurring role as political reporter Peggy Byrne in the fourth season of The Good Wife.

In 2014, Chenoweth released her album 'Coming Home', which charted at Number 48 on the Billboard 200 chart, and number 14 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In 2015, Chenoweth starred in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century, receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical, and winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. In 2015, Chenoweth played Maleficent in the live-action Disney Channel original movie, Descendants. That same year, she co-hosted the 69th Tony Awards, for which she was nominated for another Emmy Award, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2016, she played Velma Von Tussle in NBC's Hairspray Live! In 2016, Chenoweth also released the album 'The Art of Elegance', which debuted at Number 36 on the Billboard 200 and Number 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart.

In 2017, Chenoweth starred as Easter in the Starz TV series American Gods. Chenoweth released the album 'For the Girls' on September 27, 2019. In 2020, she hosted a Food Network competition show entitled 'Candy Land'. In 2021 Chenoweth starred as Mildred Layton in Apple TV+'s parody musical comedy television series Schmigadoon! Also in 2021, Chenoweth joined The Voice season 21 as advisor to Ariana Grande's team.

On October 22, Chenoweth will release her latest album, 'Happiness is Christmas' from Concord Records. Pre-order it here!

Norbert Leo Butz originated the role of Fiyero in Wicked. Following Wicked, Butz went on to star as Freddy in the original Broadway production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 2005, a performance which earned him the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical, a Drama League Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award. In 2007, Butz starred in the world premiere of Is He Dead? on Broadway. In 2008, je starred in the original Off-Broadway production of Fifty Words. In 2008, he replaced Jeremy Piven in the revival of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow on Broadway.

In 2010, Butz starred as Rowdy Kaise in the ABC TV show 'The Deep End'. That same year, he returned to Broadway to star as Jeffrey Skilling in the Lucy Prebble play ENRON. In 2011, Butz starred in the indie drama film Higher Ground with Vera Farmiga. That same year Butz originated the role of Carl Hanratty in the Broadway musical adaptation of Catch Me if You Can, earning his second Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2012, he starred in an Off-Broadway limited engagement revival of Paula Vogel's play How I Learned to Drive. In 2012-2013, Butz starred on Broadway in Theresa Rebeck's Dead Accounts. In 2013 he starred on Broadway in the new Andrew Lippa musical Big Fish.

In 2015, Butz played Kevin Rayburn in Netflix's TV show Bloodline. In 2018 he starred in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady as Alfred Doolittle, earning a nomination for Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. In 2019, he starred as Paddy Chayefsky in Ryan Murphy's FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon. That same year he starred in TWOHANDER at Feinstein's/54 Below alongside Sherie Rene Scott. In 2021, Butz starred as Craig Maddox in the NBC drama series Debris.

Joel Grey originated the role of The Wizard in Wicked.

On stage, Grey starred in the 2011 Broadway revival of Anything Goes as 'Moonface' Martin. That same year he made his directing debut with the Broadway premiere of The Normal Heart, which earned him a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Director of a Play, and a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Play. In 2016, Grey starred in the Broadway production of The Cherry Orchard as Firs. In 2018, Grey directed the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene production of Fiddler on the Roof (Fidler Afn Dakh), the American premiere of the play in Yiddish. For this, he earned a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Director of a Musical.

Following Wicked, Grey went on to appear on screen in House, Brothers & Sisters, Private Practice, Grey's Anatomy, Nurse Jackie and more.

Grey is also an accomplished photographer. His second book of photographs 'Looking Hard at Unexpected Things', was published in 2006. His third book, 1.3 - 'Images from My Phone', was published in 2009. An exhibition of his work entitled 'Joel Grey/A New York Life' was held in 2011 at the Museum of the City of New York. His fourth book 'The Billboard Papers: Photographs by Joel Grey' was released in 2013.

After originating the role of Madame Morrible, Shelley reprised her role in the national tour of Wicked in 2005, and in the 2006 Chicago production. In 2008, she played the role of Grandma in Billy Elliot on Broadway, and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. In 2014, she took over for Jane Carr in the role of Miss Shingle in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. In 2016, Shelley starred as Aunt Kate Irish Repertory Theatre's Off-Broadway Revival of The Dead, 1904.

On screen, Shelley was featured as Aunt Clara in the 2005 film Bewitched (which featured her Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth), and more! Shelley's final role was a cameo in John Mulaney's 2018 comedy special Kid Gorgeous; playing Mulaney's guide around Radio City Music Hall.

In 2018, Shelley passed away from cancer at the age of 79.

Michelle Federer originated the role of Nessarose in Wicked, her Broadway debut! In 2006, she was the understudy for Julia Roberts in the roles of Nan and Lina in the original Broadway production of the play play Three Days of Rain. In 2007, she starred as Allison in the Atlantic Theatre Company's Off-Broadway production of Anon by Kate Robins. In 2008, Federer took part in the special Wicked anniversary concert The Yellow Brick Road Not Taken, alongside Wicked alums Shoshana Bean and Jennifer Laura Thompson. Federer returned to the role of Nessarose in Wicked in 2009. In 2014, Federer starred in The Cottage by Sandy Rustin at the Queens Theatre.

Christopher Fitzgerald originated the role of Boq in Wicked. Following Wicked, Fitzgerald starred in the Off-Broadway musical Gutenberg! The Musical! from 2006-2007. In 2007, Fitzgerald starred in the Broadway production of Young Frankenstein, a role which earned him an Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. In 2009, Fitzgerald starred in the world premiere of the musical Minsky's at the Center Theatre in Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fitzgerald starred as Og in the Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow in 2009, winning the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

From November 2010 to February 2011 he played Launcelot Gobbo in The Merchant of Venice on Broadway. In 2013, Fitzgerald starred as P.T. Barnum in Barnum at the Chichester Festival Theatre. That same year he took on the role of Amos Hart in Chicago on Broadway. In 2015, he played the archangel Michael in the original Broadway production of An Act of God. In 2016, he joined the cast of Waitress on Broadway as Ogie. In 2020, Fitzgerald joined the cast of the Broadway revival of Company as David. The show is set to open on Broadway December 9, 2021. Until then, he is appearing in the Broadway return of Waitress at the Barrymore Theatre, opposite Sara Bareilles.

William Youmans originated the role of Doctor Dillamond. Youmans went on to star in the original Off-Broadway production of Miracle Brothers in 2005. Youmans went on reprise the role in the Chicago production for a limited engagement in 2006-2007. In 2007 he starred in the original Broadway production of The Pirate Queen. That same year he starred in the original Broadway production of The Farnsworth Invention. In 2008 he joined the Broadway production of Billy Elliot as George. That same year he starred in the Off-Broadway production of Road Show. In 2009 he starred in the Off-Broadway production of Coraline. In 2009, he was featured in the Broadway revival of Finian's Rainbow.

In 2012, Youmans starred in The Public Theater's Off-Broadway production of Giant. In 2013 he was featured in the Broadway transfer of Hands on a Hardbody. In 2015 Youmans was featured in the Encores! concert revival of Paint Your Wagon. In 2016, he was featured in the original Broadway cast of Bright Star. In 2017, he starred in the Off-Broadway revival of The Skin of Our Teeth. In 2018 he was featured in the Broadway revival of Carousel. Youmans is currently a member of the Broadway cast of To Kill a Mockingbird, set to re-open on Broadway October 5, 2021.