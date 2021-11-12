Wake Up With BWW 11/12: TICK, TICK...BOOM! Premiere, CHICKEN & BISCUITS Moves Up Closing, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Andrew Garfield and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Today's top stories include the premiere of tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of the musical by Jonathan Larson, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Check out photos from the premiere, and read all of the reviews for the film so far below!

Plus, Chicken & Biscuits has moved up its closing date, get a first look at the tour of Oklahoma!, meet the cast of Flying Over Sunset, and more!

Today's Top Stories

Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The North American tour of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! began performances at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis, MN on November 9, 2021 and will continue to play over 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Nashville, and more. . (more...)

CHICKEN & BISCUITS Sets Final Performance for November 28

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producers of the Broadway play Chicken & Biscuits announced that the production will resume performances on Friday, November 19, 2021, before playing a final performance of its limited engagement at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) on Sunday, November 28, 2021. . (more...)

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Antonio Banderas-Led COMPANY in Spain

by Juan-Jose Gonzalez

An Antonio Banderas-led production of Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY in Spain will open at the Soho CaixaBank Theater in Malaga on November 17. . (more...)

FLYING OVER SUNSET Returns to Previews; Meet the Cast!

by Stephi Wild

Flying Over Sunset has returned to previews on Broadway! Learn more about the cast bringing the musical to life!. (more...)

La Jolla Playhouse Announces First Four Shows of 2022/23 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first four productions of its 2022/2023 season. The season will also include a re-imagined classic to be co-directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Helen Hayes Award winner Will Davis, as well as a new musical.. (more...)

Emmanuel Kojo Departs BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Following Allegations of 'Inappropriate Comments'

by Stephi Wild

Emmanuel Kojo has departed the touring production of Beauty and the Beast and is no longer represented by his agent.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child reopens on Broadway

tick, tick...BOOM!

On Wednesday night, Netflix hosted the World Premiere of tick, tick...BOOM! with cast members Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens, and director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film begins streaming on Netflix on November 19.

Check out photos from the premiere below, and read all of the reviews so far!

Photos: Inside the TICK, TICK...BOOM! Red Carpet Premiere at the AFI Fes

Review Roundup: TICK, TICK...BOOM! Premieres at AFI Fest; What Are the Critics Saying

