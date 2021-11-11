FLYING OVER SUNSET Returns to Previews; Meet the Cast!

Flying Over Sunset has officially returned to previews on Broadway! The musical, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance will open Thursday, December 13.

FLYING OVER SUNSET stars Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

LCT: South Pacific (1st National Tour). Broadway: Bright Star (Theater World Award; Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League nominations). Off-Broadway includes Call Me Madam (City Center Encores!) and Carrie (MCC). Regional includesLempicka (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Annie McDougan in First Wives Club (Chicago), Dot in Sunday in the Park with George(Chicago Shakespeare Theater) and Elphaba in Wicked (1st National Tour; also Melbourne, Australia). West End includes Fantine in Les Misérables, Rose in The Secret Garden (Royal Shakespeare Company), Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (The Venue) and Kim in Personals (Apollo Theatre). UK tour includes Christine in The Phantom of the Opera and Eva Cassidy in Over the Rainbow. Film: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. TV: "Sorry For Your Loss" (Facebook series).

LCT: My Fair Lady (Theater World Award; Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League nominations). Regional: King George VI in David Seidler's The King's Speech (Chicago Shakespeare Theater). West End includes The Importance of Being Earnest (Ian Charleson Award nom), Flare Path and The Pride. Off-West End includes She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre), Posh (Royal Court), The Changeling (Young Vic) and The Prince of Homburg (Donmar Warehouse). Film: Downton Abbey, The Little Stranger, About Time, The Hollow Crown, The Deep Blue Sea, In the Loop, La Vie en Rose. TV includes Bertie Pelham on "Downton Abbey," Martin Charteris on "The Crown," Gaston de Foix on "Versailles" and Hans von Enke on "Wallander."

LCT debut. Theater: Carousel; The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Hair (Westminster Players); Thoroughly Modern Millie. Opera: Measure of Love (world premiere, Operativo); Die Entführung, Little Women (Opera in the Ozarks); Dinner at Eight, Don Pasquale, The Ballad of Baby Doe, The School for Scandal(world premiere), L'italiana in Algeri (Moores Opera Center); Iolanthe, The Bartered Bride (WCC Opera). Other performance includes Le Nozze di Figaro; and a soloist in Schubert Mass in G, Messiah, Requiem for the Living, Mozart's Requiem. Education: MM, University of Houston; BM, Westminster Choir College; Artist Diploma, Rice University.

LCT debut. Broadway: All My Sons, Gettin' the Band Back Together, School of Rock, Les Misérables, The Threepenny Opera. Additional New York theater: Cyrano (New Group), Grand Hotel (City Center Encores!), Working (59E59/Prospect Theater Co, Drama Desk Award for Ensemble Performance), Falling for Eve (York Theatre). Regional includes Williamstown Theatre Festival, La Jolla, Arena Stage, Actors Theatre of Louisville, Dallas Theater Center, Goodman, The Old Globe, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Huntington and the Kennedy Center. Video Game: War of Warcraft: cataclysm. Film/TV: New York, I Love You; "Search Party;" "Law & Order: SVU;" "Blackout;" "The Wire."

LCT debut. Broadway: Cats, Gigi. Additional theater: The Merry Widow (Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera); A Chorus Line (Rose Theatre); Much Ado About Nothing, Oklahoma!,Thoroughly Modern Millie, Curtains, Jesus Christ Superstar (Boston Conservatory). Concert: The Boston Pops Gershwin Spectacular (Symphony Hall). Education: BFA, Boston Conservatory.

LCT debut. Broadway: Elizabeth in Young Frankenstein, Pennywise in Urinetown, Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime, Titanic, Mona in A Class Act, The Novice in Cyrano. Off-Broadway: Adrift In Macao (Barrymore Award; Lortel, Drama League nominations; Primary Stages); Titanic 20th Anniversary Concert (Lincoln Center); Craving for Travel (Playwrights Horizons). Regional: Gypsy; Grand Hotel; The Boy From Oz; Bullets Over Broadway; Mame; Hello, Dolly; Lend Me A Tenor; Annie; Boeing, Boeing; Thoroughly Modern Millie; A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum; TheKing and I; Spamalot; Sweeney Todd; Singin' in the Rain;Into The Woods; Kiss Me, Kate; The Drowsy Chaperone; Company; Mary Poppins; Guys and Dolls; The Full Monty. Film/TV: "Happyish"; "Law and Order SVU"; Heart of Spider (NYU Film).

LCT: Verité (LCT3). Broadway: Sylvia, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Sideman, Cabaret, My Fair Lady (also National Tour). First National Tour: Angels in America. Off-Broadway: 1776, Music in the Air (City Center Encores!); The Mystery of Irma Vep; Stuff Happens, Kit Marlowe (The Public); Five by Tenn (MTC); Boys and Girls, The Water Children (Playwrights Horizons); Home of the Brave (Jewish Rep). London: The Lady from Dubuque(Theatre Royal Haymarket). Regional includes Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Hartford Stage, Alley Theatre, McCarter, Long Wharf and Kennedy Center. Film: 1985 (short), Manchester by the Sea, Slippery Slope, Sleepy Hollow, The Astronauts Wife. TV includes "New Amsterdam," "Deception," "Mindhunter," "Mr. Robot," "Limitless," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Gossip Girl," "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU."

LCT: Bernarda Alba. Broadway: She Loves Me, Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma!. Additional New York theater: The Tempest, Into the Woods (The Public); Show Boat (with the New York Philharmonic); Jerry Springer: The Opera (Carnegie Hall). National Tour: Thoroughly Modern Millie. Regional includes The Bridges of Madison County (Williamston Theatre Festival); The Rocky Horror Show (Old Globe); Cabaret, Run for Your Wife(Engeman Theater); Carousel (Paper Mill); La Cage Aux Folles (Surflight); and Lady in the Dark (Prince Music Theater). Film: Project Pay Day, Viper Club, Equity. TV includes "The Blacklist," "Chicago Fire," "Prodigal Son," "Blindspot," "Ray Donovan," "Dietland," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Family," "The Sound of Music: Live!" and "Guiding Light." Education: The Juilliard School.

LCT debut. Theater includes Oliver!, The Grapes of Wrath (Theatre Charlotte), Lion King Jr., Will Rogers Follies, Scrooge, Seussical, James and the Giant Peach, Junie B. Jones: The Musical (Matthews Playhouse); Gypsy, Evita (CPCC Theatre); Tarzan (Children's Theatre of Charlotte). and Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker (Charlotte Ballet).

LCT debut. Broadway: Prince of Broadway (Chita Rivera Award; Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), On The Town (Astaire Award; Tony, OCC, Drama League noms.), Finding Neverland,Chicago, Irving Berlin's WhiteChristmas, Gypsy (with Patti LuPone; OCC nom), A Chorus Line, Never Gonna Dance, Oklahoma!, Gypsy (with Tyne Daly). Off-Broadway: The Cradle Will Rock (CSC), The Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard). Concerts include performances with John Wilson (Royal Albert Hall), Michael Tilson Thomas (San Francisco Symphony), The NY Pops (Carnegie Hall); Crazy For You, The Scarlet Pimpernel (David Geffen Hall); and Both Feet Off The Ground(solo show). Solo Album: The Floor Above Me. Film: Every Little Step. TV includes "Billions," "Smash" and The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood (PBS). Upcoming: The Civil War: A House Still Divided (NY directorial debut; David Geffen Hall, Feb. 2021).

Aria Braswell (Understudy)

LCT debut.Regional Theater: Oklahoma! (Pittsburgh CLO); The Little Mermaid, Oliver!, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar (Clinton Area Showboat Theater); Grease, The Man Who Came to Dinner (Wagon Wheel). Education: BFA, Cincinnati-College Conservatory of Music.

LCT debut. Broadway: Dames At Sea. Additional New York Theater includes Lady, Be Good! (City Center Encores!); The New York Spectacular (Radio City); The Decline and Fall of the Entire World as Seen Through the Eyes of Cole Porter (York Theatre); Time Step (New Victory Theater) Neurosis (DR2); Room 17B (Drama Desk nomination). National Tours: White Christmas, 42nd Street, Here to Stay: The Gershwin Experience. Regional includes Signature Theatre, Goodspeed, Marriott Lincolnshire, Asolo Rep., Theatre Under The Stars, Kansas City Rep., Cape Playhouse and Engeman Theater.Education: BFA, Ithaca College.

LCT: My Fair Lady (Mrs. Pearce u/s). Broadway: The Prom (Dee Dee Allen u/s). National Tour: Billy Elliot (Mum u/s). Regional credits include Paper Mill; Goodspeed; Long Wharf; Denver Center; Pioneer Theatre Company; Lola in Damn Yankees, Judy Haynes in White Christmas, Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street, Kathy Selden in Singin' in the Rain (Musical Theatre West). Education: BFA, Carnegie Mellon. www.katemarilley.com

LCT debut. Theater includes Gavroche in Les Misérables (national tour); Young Charlie in Kinky Boots(Paramount Theatre); Bruce in Matilda (TheatreSquared); Fleance in I, Banquo (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); Artful Dodger in Oliver!, Charlie Winslow in Holiday Inn, Little Boy in Ragtime (Marriott Theatre); Nigel in Matilda (Drury Lane Theatre); JoJo in Seussical (Marriott and Drury Lane theatres);and Michael Darling in Peter Pan (Music Theater Works). TV includes "Chicago Med."

LCT: My Fair Lady. Broadway: Bright Star. Additional New York theater: The Liar (CSC), She Stoops to Conquer (TACT), The Men (Primary Stages). Regional: Affiliated Artist at the Shakespeare Theatre Company (DC), several productions including 3 David Ives world premieres; Goodspeed; Hartford Stage; Cleveland Play House; Dorset Theatre; George Street Playhouse; A.R.T.; Kitchen Theatre. Film: Walk the Line. TV: "Elementary," "The Affair," "Succession," "The Blacklist."

LCT: Hapgood. Broadway: Fun Home (also The Public), 33 Variations, Mamma Mia!, The Crucible, 1776, Damn Yankees, Artist Descending a Staircase. Off-Broadway:Light Falls (John Jay/Brian Greene), The Laramie Project Cycle (BAM/Harvey Theater), Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores!), Songs From An Unmade Bed (Drama Desk nomination, NYTW), Radiant Baby (The Pubic). Regional includes Ahmanson/CTG, Old Globe, Goodspeed, Guthrie, La Jolla, Yale Rep., McCarter, Baltimore Centerstage, Perseverance and Berkeley Rep. Film/TV: The Avengers, Jumper, The Break-Up, Independence Day,"Hunters," "Light Falls," "The Blacklist," "Boardwalk Empire." Education: Williams College.

