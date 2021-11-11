Wake Up With BWW 11/11: Billy Crystal Will Return to Broadway in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Billy Crystal's return to Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night! This is a new musical comedy about one comedian's meteoric rise to the middle. Performances begin at the Nederlander Theatre on March 1, 2022 and the show officially opens on March 31, 2022.

Plus, watch a new trailer for the upcoming West Side Story film, clips from the South Korean production of Hadestown, a new clip of Andrew Garfield in tick, tick...BOOM!, and more!

VIDEO: Watch the New 'Story' Trailer from WEST SIDE STORY

by Michael Major

A new spot for the upcoming West Side Story film has been released! The cast features Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and more. Watch the new 'Story' promo now!. (more...)

Billy Crystal Will Return to Broadway in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

by Nicole Rosky

Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway in MR. SATURDAY NIGHT, a new musical comedy about one comedian's meteoric rise to the middle. Performances begin at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on March 1, 2022 and the show officially opens on March 31, 2022.. (more...)

VIDEO: All New Clips of the South Korean Production of HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

All new clips have been released of the South Korean cast of Hadestown! The cast notably features Xiumin of K-Pop group EXO, alternating in the role of Orpheus. The production opened on September 7.. (more...)

VIDEO: Netflix Shares TICK, TICK...BOOM! Opening Song Clip Starring Andrew Garfield

by Michael Major

Watch Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in a new clip from '30/90', the opening song in Netflix's new adaption of tick, tick...BOOM!, directed by Lin Manuel Miranda. The film also features Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.. (more...)

Major Attaway, Kara Lindsay, Dan DeLuca & More to Star in A JOLLY HOLIDAY

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

A Jolly Holiday will feature Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the New Extended Trailer for BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

A new, extended trailer has been released for Bedknobs and Broomsticks in the UK!. (more...)

Laura Bell Bundy Will Lead Industry Presentations of New Musical JOY This Week

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld has learned that the new musical 'Joy' will have two industry presentations this week, led by Laura Bell Bundy. They will be held on Thursday, November 11, and Friday, November 12.. (more...)

Steven Sater Shares Photo from SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Concert Rehearsal

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

Rehearsals for the Spring Awakening reunion concert are underway and Steven Sater, who wrote the book and lyrics for the musical, shared a photo of the cast together at last.. (more...)

Jessica Vosk, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Jose Llana Join The Seth Concert Series Winter Lineup

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced additional performers for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series including Wicked's Jessica Vosk, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman, and The King and I's Jose Llana. Every Sunday at 8pm ET, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time! . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

- Flying Over Sunset begins previews on Broadway

- Nollywood Dreams opens off-Broadway at MCC Theater

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Stanley Tucci, who turns 61 today!

Tucci last appeared on Broadway in 2010's Lend Me a Tenor. Before that, he starred in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (for which he earned a Tony nomination), as well as Execution of Justice, The Iceman Cometh, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Misanthrope and The Queen and the Rebels. Among Tucci's film credits are Winchell, an Oscar-nominated performance in The Lovely Bones, and The Devil Wears Prada, Julie & Julia, Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Hunger Games series.

