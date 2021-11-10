Steven Sater Shares Photo from SPRING AWAKENING Reunion Concert Rehearsal

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening is set to reunite for a 15th anniversary concert on Monday, November 15 at 7pm ET at the Imperial Theatre.

Rehearsals for the concert are underway and Steven Sater, who wrote the book and lyrics for the musical, shared a photo of the cast together at last.

"As Lea [Michele] began "Mama," Jonathan [Groff] broke down - and soon we were all in tears," the post shared.

Our first SA reunion rehearsal! As Lea began "Mama," Jonathan broke down - and soon we were all in tears. As if, after the long winter of the pandemic, our spring were re-awakening... pic.twitter.com/m071niukoh - Steven Sater (@StevenSater) November 9, 2021

The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert will take place on Monday, November 15 at 7 pm ET at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), home of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations.

With music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening opened at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre on December 10, 2006 to rave reviews, and quickly became the season's most talked-about new musical. That original production garnered eight Tony Awards, including the prizes for Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor (Gallagher), and ushered into the spotlight a new generation of stage stars.