Jessica Vosk, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Jose Llana Join The Seth Concert Series Winter Lineup

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky has announced additional performers for his critically acclaimed LIVE concert series including Wicked's Jessica Vosk, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman, and The King and I's Jose Llana. Every Sunday at 8pm ET, Seth and one of his favorite Broadway stars will perform an intimate concert filled with Broadway tunes, Seth's signature hilarious interviews and even song requests from viewers requested in real time!

Seth's Concert Series is an entirely unique experience, where audiences are treated to a one-time only musical event. The evening is a unique combination of Broadway musicals, improv and audience participation...and will only air once--Sundays at 8pm ET.

Plus, early bird discounted tickets for the December lineup are now on sale through November 30th only! Tickets are just $20 plus service fees for all December shows through the end of the month. All early bird buyers will also be invited to the exclusive pre-show soundcheck (scheduling subject to change and availability).

Upcoming performances include:

November 14th - Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher is a Grammy Award winning and Tony nominated performer, currently on Broadway in the Tony Award winning musical Jagged Little Pill. She can also be seen as Annika on Netflix's mega hit show "YOU" produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. Kathryn's music has had placements in film/TV such as "Younger" "Covert Affairs" and Stuart Blumberg's "Thanks For Sharing."

November 21st - Andréa Burns

Andréa Burns received an Outer Critics Circle Award Nomination for her performance in On Your Feet! The Story of Gloria Estefan. She is a Drama Desk Award winner for Daniela, the saucy hairdresser role she created in the Tony Award-winning musical, In The Heights. A versatile actress, Ms. Burns garnered rave reviews for her "incandescent performance" of Hollywood comedienne Judy Holliday, in the acclaimed Off-Broadway play, Smart Blonde. Most recently, Andrea received glowing notices from the New York Times and Wall Street Journal for her dynamic turn one-woman turn as "Haley" in Bad Dates, the first hybrid teleplay of its kind, produced for the pandemic era by George Street Playhouse. In 2020 she created #AndréaMondays an in-depth interview series of Broadway luminaries as a branch of "Stars In The House," raising funds for both The Actors Fund and the NAACP. Andréa can be heard as the voice of Elaine Stritch in Alexandra Jacob's biography, Still Here - The Madcap, Nervy, Singular Life of Elaine Stritch.

November 28th - Leslie Kritzer

Leslie Kritzer Broadway: Beetlejuice (Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations). Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway credits include The Roundabout Theatre's production of The Robber Bridegroom, which earned her a Lucille Lortel Award as well as Drama League and Astaire award nominations. Off-Broadway: Gigantic (Lucille Lortel Nomination), Nobody Loves You at Second Stage, The Memory Show at Transport Group, Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination) and The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination). Leslie received a TimeOutNY award for her solo show, Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches. TV: "New Amsterdam," "The First Lady," "Bridge & Tunnel," "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "VINYL," "Law and Order SVU."

December 5th - Jose Llana

Jose Llana starred as "The King of Siam" in Lincoln Center Theater's Tony-Award winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I. He continued his star turn in the US Tour and recently completed his run in the UK and International Tour. Last year Jose made a triumphant return to Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center after making his series concert debut in the Kaplan Penthouse in 2015. His US solo album debut, Altitude, celebrates that 2015 concert. (Yellow Sound label) Jose is perhaps best known for his portrayal as "President Marcos" in David Byrne & Fat Boy Slim's Here Lies Love at The Public Theater, garnering a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. Other appearances at The Public include "Orsino" in Shaina Taub's musical adaptation of Twelfth Night, "Gabey" in On the Town and Adam Guettel's Saturn Returns. His extensive Broadway career includes: The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, dir. James Lapine); Wonderland; Flower Drum Song; RENT; Streetcorner Symphony; Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King & I. TV/Film appearances include HBO's "Sex and the City" and "Hitch." Appearing on numerous cast albums Jose is also a best-selling recording artist on the VIVA Philippines label.

December 12th - Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is best known for her performance as the lead role of "Elphaba" in Wicked, which she played on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre from July 2018 to May 2019, a period that included the show's 15th Anniversary. She also starred as "Elphaba" in the show's second national tour from September 2016 to September 2017. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as "Anita" in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story.

December 19th - Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school. Since then, he has starred in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," and various other television and film, created Broadway "Jackbox" and "Broadway Whodunit," and earned an Emmy Award for hosting the 2020 Roger Rees Awards.