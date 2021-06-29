Wake Up With BWW 6/29: Harry Connick, Jr. Joins ANNIE LIVE!, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Announces Broadway Return, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Harry Connick, Jr. has joined the cast of Annie Live! as Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks. He will star alongside Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced its return to Broadway as a one-part production beginning November 16, 2021.

An opera about the trial of Harvey Weinstein is in the works, and could come to the stage in New York in the future. Learn more below.

1) Harry Connick, Jr. Joins ANNIE LIVE! as Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks

by Stephi Wild

Connick will bring Daddy Warbucks to life on stage opposite Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. The search continues for the role of Annie. Learn more about how to audition here!. (more...)

2) HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Resume Performances on Broadway This Fall as a One-Part Show

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begin at Broadway's Lyric Theatre in New York on November 16, 2021. Broadway tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 12, 2021. Now, the show has been boldly restaged as one singular performance.. (more...)

3) Tony Winner Judith Light Joins Broadway Star-Studded Cast of JULIA

by TV News Desk

Light joins a cast that includes fellow Broadway talent David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, and Jefferson Mays.. (more...)

4) An Opera Based on the Trial of Harvey Weinstein Could Come to New York

by Stephi Wild

Learn more about the opera, how it will be staged, and where it premieres, here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with John Adams's Doctor Atomic Starring Sasha Cooke, Thomas Glenn, Gerald Finley, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by Alan Gilbert. Production by Penny Woolcock. From November 8, 2008.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with Guest host Brenda Braxton​.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Brian d'Arcy James, who turns 53 today!

Brian d'Arcy James received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2002 for his portrayal of Sidney Falco in Sweet Smell of Success, co-starring John Lithgow. He received an Obie Award for his performance in the one-man play The Good Thief by Conor McPherson.

Additional Broadway credits include playing Frederick Barrett in Titanic, Lincoln Center's Carousel, and Blood Brothers. Off-Broadway credits include Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party in 2000 opposite Julia Murney and Idina Menzel for which he received a Drama Desk Award nomination, as well as Adam Guettel's Floyd Collins and the Gershwins' Pardon My English. He appeared in Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore on Broadway, replaced Norbert Leo Butz in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and starred in The Apple Tree opposite Kristin Chenoweth.

He played the role of Dan Goodman in the new musical Next to Normal Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theatre in 2008. He then starred opposite Daniel Breaker, Sutton Foster and Christopher Sieber as the titular character in Shrek the Musical. For this role he won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his portrayal.

James starred in the Broadway play Time Stands Still, and then reprised the role of Dan Goodman in the Broadway company of Next to Normal at the Booth Theatre. He returned to Time Stands Still when the show returned to Broadway. James was part of the cast of the NBC musical series Smash, playing Frank, who was the husband of Debra Messing's character.

James starred as Bick in the new musical, Giant, which ran at the Public Theater from October 26 - December 16, 2012. For this role James received a nomination for Best Actor in a Musical at the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance.

He played Banquo in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Macbeth, which began previews in October 2013 and officially opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre in November 2013. He starred as the original King George III in the off-Broadway production of the acclaimed musical Hamilton.

He starred in the Broadway musical Something Rotten!, for which he received his third Tony nomination. James played Matt Carroll in the 2015 film Spotlight. In March 2016, James was cast in the CBS pilot, Superior Donuts,[31] but his role was recast after the show went through some retooling.He reprised his role as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton for a limited engagement that began on April 13, 2017 and continued through July 16, 2017.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!