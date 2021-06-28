VIDEO: Watch Sarah Meahl Takeover Our Instagram for SPEAKEASY's Opening Night!
Speakeasy runs from June 25 to July 31 at Times Square's Bond45!
Sarah Meahl took over our Instagram story on Friday, June 25 to take our followers behind-the-scenes for the opening of Speakeasy at Bond45!
Missed all the fun? Don't worry-- check out the recap below!
Opening night of Speakeasy marked the re-opening of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", Bond45, after over a year of being shuttered. Speakeasy runs from June 25-July 31. Tickets are available here.
Speakeasy - Times Square, is an all-in-one immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent drink, dinner, and nightclub experience. Speakeasy sets up summer residency at Times Square's legendary eatery Bond45 in the Hotel Edison.
Sarah Meahl's credits include Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate! (OBC), Hello, Dolly!, Paramour (Gina, u/s Indigo OBC). Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (Encores!). Regional: Papermill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, TUTS, TOTS, The MUNY, KC Starlight, The Old Globe, D.C. Shakespeare, Sacramento Music Circus, and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Disney, Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic? Point Park Grad. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl