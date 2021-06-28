VIDEO: Watch Sarah Meahl Takeover Our Instagram for SPEAKEASY's Opening Night!

Sarah Meahl took over our Instagram story on Friday, June 25 to take our followers behind-the-scenes for the opening of Speakeasy at Bond45!

Missed all the fun? Don't worry-- check out the recap below!

Opening night of Speakeasy marked the re-opening of "Broadway's Best Restaurant", Bond45, after over a year of being shuttered. Speakeasy runs from June 25-July 31. Tickets are available here.

Speakeasy - Times Square, is an all-in-one immersive supper club experience that combines lavish performances with a deliciously decadent drink, dinner, and nightclub experience. Speakeasy sets up summer residency at Times Square's legendary eatery Bond45 in the Hotel Edison.

Sarah Meahl's credits include Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate! (OBC), Hello, Dolly!, Paramour (Gina, u/s Indigo OBC). Off-Broadway: Standard Time (The Duke), The Golden Apple (Encores!). Regional: Papermill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, TUTS, TOTS, The MUNY, KC Starlight, The Old Globe, D.C. Shakespeare, Sacramento Music Circus, and Walnut Street Theatre. TV/Film: Disney, Haunting Evidence, Isn't It Romantic? Point Park Grad. sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl