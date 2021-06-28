Tony Winner Judith Light Joins Broadway Star-Studded Cast of JULIA

Judith Light will star alongside fellow Broadway talent David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, and Jefferson Mays in the upcoming HBO Max limited series "Julia," based on the life of Julia Child.

The cast also includes Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Fiona Glascott, and Isabella Rossellini, with Sarah Lancashire in the title role, according to Deadline.

Light plays Blanche Knopf, a publisher who is widely credited with bringing in Child's hugely successful "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."

"Julia" follows Julia Child through the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity and America's cultural growth. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

Judith Light is well known for her extensive body of work on stage, in film and television. She recently starred in Amazon Prime's Golden Globe winning series, "Transparent," created by Jill Soloway, as Shelly Pfefferman.



She is also recognized for her impressive body of stage work, receiving a Tony nomination for the play Lombardi, followed by two consecutive Tony and Drama Desk wins for the plays Other Desert Cities by Jon Robin Baitz and The Assembled Parties by Richard Greenberg.