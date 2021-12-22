Wake Up With BWW 12/22: THE MUSIC MAN Clips, Oscars Shortlist, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Hugh Jackman in The Music Man

Today's top stories include two new clips from The Music Man on Broadway! The show began previews on Monday. Check out clips below of Hugh Jackman's entrance, as well as Jackman and Sutton Foster performing "Shipoopi"!

Plus, several shortlists have been announced for the upcoming 2022 Oscars. Candidates include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King, Dear Evan Hansen, Idina Menzel, and more. Check out the full list below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Cancelled Performances

COME FROM AWAY On Broadway Cancels December 21 Performance

SIX on Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 28

WAITRESS Cancels December 21 & 22 Performances

TINA Cancels Broadway Performances Through December 24

THE LION KING Performances Canceled Through December 26

Stay up to date on this week's performances, including all cancellations, here.

The Music Man

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Perform 'Shipoopi' in THE MUSIC MAN

by Stephi Wild

The Music Man officially began Broadway previews last night, December 20. Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to share a clip from the performance, featuring himself and Sutton Foster performing 'Shipoopi'.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Hugh Jackman's Entrance in THE MUSIC MAN!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night was the first preview performance of The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, alongside two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre. Get a sneak peek at Hugh Jackman's entrance in the show!. (more...)

More Top Stories

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Kelly Clarkson Face Off in Lyric Challenge

by Michael Major

In a recent episode of her hit talk show, Kelly Clarkson was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda to compete in a lyric challenge. The pair went head to head, performing songs like 'Under the Sea,' 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody,' and 'Jingle Bells.' Watch the full challenge, hosted by 'American Ninja Warrior' host Matt Iseman, now!. (more...)

WEST SIDE STORY, TICK, TICK...BOOM! & More Featured on Oscars Shortlist For 10 Categories

by Michael Major

The shortlists for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Score, Original Song, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects have been announced. Candidates include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King, Dear Evan Hansen, Idina Menzel, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Billy Porter Sing 'From A Distance' For Bette Midler at the Kennedy Center Honors

by Michael Major

Billy Porter honored Bette Midler as she received the Kennedy Center Honor with a performance of 'From A Distance.' Melissa Manchester will present Midler with the honor. The tribute will also feature Kelli O'Hara singing 'Wind Beneath My Wings'. Beanie Feldstein and Kate Baldwin will also appear in the tribute.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 19, 2021

by

For the week ending December 19, 2021, a total of 31 shows played 191 performances.. (more...)

Photos: Check Out New Images of the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The North American tour of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is now playing 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Nashville, and more.. (more...)

LES MISERABLES 25TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT & More Added to BroadwayHD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kicking off the month on January 1st is the 1945 musical comedy film Ziegfeld Follies, featuring Fred Astaire, Lucille Ball, Gene Kelly, Judy Garland, Fanny Brice, Lena Horne and more. The How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying film, based on the musical of the same name, is set to debut on January 4th.. (more...)

