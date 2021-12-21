COME FROM AWAY On Broadway Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away has canceled tonight's Broadway performance due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections within the company.

Read their full statement here:

Tonight's performance of COME FROM AWAY on Broadway has been cancelled due to a breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company. We look forward to welcoming you safely back to The Rock very soon. pic.twitter.com/wMMcPfaBBJ

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing- room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway. On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, Come From Away will return to Broadway to play its 1,251st perforrmance.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.