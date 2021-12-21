Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OKLAHOMA!
Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Photos: Check Out New Images of the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!

Oklahoma! stars Sasha Hutchings, Sean Grandillo, Christopher Bannow, Sis and more!

Dec. 21, 2021  

The North American tour of Rogers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is now playing 25 cities during the 2021-2022 season including stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Chicago and Nashville, and more.

Check out new photos below!

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma! Broadway, original Broadway cast of Hamilton) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain, joined by Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry, Sis ("Pose") as Ado Annie Carnes, Hennessy Winkler as Will Parker, Benj Mirman (Oklahoma! Bard Summerscape) as Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh (Falsettos, Company, Oklahoma! National Tour in 1981) as Aunt Eller, Hannah Solow (The New One) as Gertie Cummings, Patrick Clanton (School of Rock, Sister Act tours) as Mike and Ugo Chukwu ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) also reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.


Directed by Daniel Fish, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. Funny and sexy and provacative and probing, this acclaimed production of Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Upending the sunny romance of a farmer and a cowpoke, this Oklahoma! allows the classic musical - and our country - to be seen in a whole new light.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Oklahoma!
Sasha Hutchings, Sean Grandillo and the company

Oklahoma!
Sasha Hutchings, Sean Grandillo and Christopher Bannow

Oklahoma!
Sean Grandillo and Sasha Hutchings

Oklahoma!
Sean Grandillo and Sasha Hutchings

Oklahoma!
Sean Grandillo, Sasha Hutchings and the company

Oklahoma!
Sean Grandillo and Sasha Hutchings

Oklahoma!
Sean Grandillo, Sasha Hutchings and the company

Oklahoma!
Sis and Mitch Tebo

Oklahoma!
sis

Oklahoma!
Sis and the company

Oklahoma!
The company

Oklahoma!
The company

Oklahoma!
Ugo Chukwu, Hannah Solow, Barbara Walsh and Sis

Oklahoma!
The company

Oklahoma!
The company

Oklahoma!
Christopher Bannow and Sean Grandillo

Oklahoma!
Barbara Walsh and Patrick Clanton

Oklahoma!
Christopher Bannow, Sasha Hutchings and Sean Grandillo

Oklahoma!
Christopher Bannow, Sean Grandillo, Sasha Hutchings and the company

Oklahoma!
Gabrielle Hamilton and the company

Oklahoma!
Gabrielle Hamilton and Sasha Hutchings

Oklahoma!
Gabrielle Hamilton, Patrick Clanton and Hennessey Winkler

Oklahoma!
Gabrielle Hamilton

Oklahoma!
Hannah Solow, Sean Grandillo and the company

Oklahoma!
Hennessy Winkler, Sis, and the company

Oklahoma!
Hennessy Winkler and Sis

Oklahoma!
Sasha Hutchings and Sean Grandillo

Oklahoma!
Sasha Hutchings and Sean Grandillo

Oklahoma!
Sasha Hutchings


