Wake Up With BWW 12/20: ALADDIN, MOULIN ROUGE!, and MORNING SUN Cancel Performances, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include more cancelled performances this weekend, including Aladdin, Moulin Rouge!, and Morning Sun. Learn more below.

Plus, watch Andrew Barth Feldman and Seth Rudetsky rehearse for their streaming concert, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Cancelled Performances

ALADDIN Cancels Sunday 12/19 Performances

by Robert Diamond

According to Disney Theatrical, 'Through our continued rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre.'. (more...)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Cancels Sunday Performances

by Robert Diamond

After announcing the cancellation of performances of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway beginning on Thursday night, the production also announced that its Sunday performances were canceled as well.. (more...)

MORNING SUN Cancels Sunday Matinee

by Robert Diamond

According to the production, A member of the company has been exposed to COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the December 19 at 2PM performance of Morning Sun has been canceled. All tickets for the canceled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase. . (more...)

More Top Stories

VIDEO: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

by Nicole Rosky

On December 22 (9pm on CBS), five Honorees will receive the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Plenty of Broadway babies have been honored at past ceremonies and the best of Broadway makes the trip to DC to tribute them. Check out just a few of our favorites.. (more...)

A Brief History of Broadway

by Team BWW

Just now discovering the magic of Broadway and want to learn about the history of Broadway musicals? Looking to impress your theatre-loving friends, but lacking the intel to keep up with the conversation? BroadwayWorld is here to help get you up to speed with a brief history of Broadway theater (or theatre), the history of Broadway (the street), and more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse For Streaming Concert

by BroadwayWorld TV

Andrew Barth Feldman and Seth Rudetsky performed live last night in a streaming concert as the final show of The Seth Concert Series for 2021!. (more...)

12 Days of Christmas with Michael Urie & Philemon Chambers- Judy Garland Croons a Classic

by Team BWW

Christmastime is here at last and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a 12 Days of Christmas countdown. This year we've invited two stars of stage and screen, Michael Urie and Philemon Chambers, to share some of their most cherished holiday songs and performances.. (more...)

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, December 20 - The Music Man begins previews

Tuesday, December 21 - Skeleton Crew begins previews

New Releases

Books:

The Lost Conversation: Interviews with an Enduring Avant-Garde (12/21)

Collection of interviews conducted between 2019-2021 with New York theater artists who have spent their lives working in and inventing the avant-garde ... brings to light a series of "lost conversations" about class, race, difficulty, endurance, and privilege in the New York avant-garde of the past fifty years, as well as conversations about the ephemerality, the always-about-to-be-lostness of the medium itself. Featuring conversations with Joanne Akalaitis, Anne Bogart, Lee Breuer, Ping Chong, and more.

Bette Davis Black and White (12/22)

Analyzes four of Davis's best-known pictures- Jezebel (1938), The Little Foxes (1941), In This Our Life (1942), and What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)-against the history of American race relations. Stern also weaves in memories of her own experiences as a young viewer, coming into racial consciousness watching Davis's films on television in an all-white suburb of Chicago.

Morning Sun (12/24)

Play by Simon Stephens. Currently in production at Manhattan Theatre Club. 104 pages. Kindle Edition released 11/16/21.

Learn more at /books/.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!