VIDEO: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, five Honorees will receive the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Recipients to be honored at the annual national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C. are: operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz, Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler, and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.

The Honors recipients are recognized for their contributions to American culture through the performing arts-whether in music, dance, theater, opera, motion pictures, or television-and are confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Center's Board of Trustees. The primary criterion in the selection process is excellence. The Honors are not designated by art form or category of artistic achievement; the selection process, over the years, has produced balance among the various arts and artistic disciplines.

Plenty of Broadway babies have been honored at past ceremonies and the best of Broadway makes the trip to DC to tribute them. Check out just a few of our favorites below! Which past Broadway performance at the Kennedy Center Honors is your favorite?

Featuring: Laura Osnes, Rebecca Luker, Kelli O'Hara, Glenn Close, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald

Featuring: Tyne Daly, Hal Linden, Maureen McGovern, Jerome Robbins, Tommy Tune, Ann Reinking