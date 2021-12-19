Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse For Tonight's Streaming Concert

Dec. 19, 2021  

Andrew Barth Feldman and Seth Rudetsky are performing LIVE tonight in a streaming concert as the final show of The Seth Concert Series for 2021!

Andrew Barth Feldman won the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, and went on to make his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as a junior in high school.

Since then, he has starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, and various other television and film, created Broadway Jackbox and Broadway Whodunit, and earned an Emmy Award for hosting the 2020 Roger Rees Awards.

