Wake Up With BWW 8/5: PASS OVER Takes First Broadway Bow, COME FROM AWAY Film Trailer, and More

1) Filmed Version of COME FROM AWAY to Premiere on Apple TV+ September 10; Watch the Trailer Now!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Apple Original Films announced today that the filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical "Come From Away" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 10. "Come From Away" is directed by Tony Award-winner Christopher Ashley, and stars an ensemble cast led by members of the Broadway show.. (more...)

2) Fred Gallo, Irene Gandy, Beverly Jenkins & New Federal Theatre Will Receive 2020 Tony Honors

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that they will present the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry - Fred Gallo, President of PRG Scenic Technologies; Broadway press agent Irene Gandy; stage manager Beverly Jenkins and New Federal Theatre, Woodie King, Jr. Founder.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for WAITRESS!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Waitress is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC). Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson September 2 through October 17.. (more...)

4) Video: The Cast of BEETLEJUICE in South Korea Performs 'Dead Mom'

by Stephi Wild

Performances are currently underway for Beetlejuice in South Korea! Check out an all new clip of the song 'Dead Mom' from the production here!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Fans Return to Oz as the WICKED Tour is the First to Reopen

by Stephi Wild

Hear from Wicked superfans who were in attendance at the first performance, including one who has seen the show 267 times!. (more...)

VIDEO: PASS OVER Takes Its First Broadway Bow at the August Wilson Theatre

Pass Over, the first Broadway show to begin performances since the start of the pandemic, took its first bow at the August Wilson Theatre last night, heralding Broadway's return after a year and a half away!

Check out the talented cast taking their first Broadway curtain call for an ecstatic first night audience below!

