VIDEO: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for WAITRESS!

Waitress is returning to Broadway for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC). Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson September 2 through October 17.

Joining Sara for the show's return is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angel Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns. Additional casting is to be announced.

The company came together today for the first day of rehearsals!

Get a glimpse below!

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.