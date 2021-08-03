Wake Up With BWW 8/3: Natalie Mendoza Joins MOULIN ROUGE! as Satine, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Natalie Mendoza will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Satine when the Tony-nominated hit musical resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The lineup for this year's Elsie Fest will include Jordan Fisher, Adrienne Warren, Barlow & Bear, and of course, Darren Criss, alongside special guests Kristin Maldonado and Alex Brightman.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Natalie Mendoza Will Star As Satine In MOULIN ROUGE On Broadway

by Alan Henry

Natalie Mendoza will join the Broadway company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the role of Satine when the Tony-nominated hit musical resumes performances on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The full cast is now set for the show's return.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Channels Harold Hill in an Impressive New Musical Clip from SCHMIGADOON!

by Stage Tube

The first two episodes of "Schmigadoon!" premiered globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16. The series continues with one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.. (more...)

3) Pre-Broadway PARADISE SQUARE, HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Announced For 2021 Broadway in Chicago Season

by Stephi Wild

Additionally, the off-season specials will include The Play That Goes Wrong, Mystery Science Theater 300 Live, The Prom, Jersey Boys, Fiddler On The Roof, and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get A First Look At Kate Rockwell In Rehearsals For The Muny's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has a first look at rehearsals for The Muny's The Sound of Music, the second show of the theatre's 103rd season. The Sound of Music runs August 3rd through 9th, 2021.. (more...)

5) Photo: Tickets on Sale Now For FLYING OVER SUNSET; Get a First Look!

by Stephi Wild

Set in the 1950's, FLYING OVER SUNSET is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck).. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring special guests TBA.

What we're geeking out over: Jordan Fisher, Adrienne Warren, Alex Brightman, and More Set For Elsie Fest 2021

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Elsie Fest, Broadway's outdoor music festival, will be back on August 29 at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Now in its 6th year, the event was founded by Darren Criss and celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen.

The lineup for the festival will include Jordan Fisher, Adrienne Warren, Barlow & Bear, and of course, Darren Criss, alongside special guests Kristin Maldonado and Alex Brightman.

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles Talks Bringing WAITRESS Back to Broadway

The hit Broadway musical Waitress will return for a limited engagement, September 2, 2021 - January 9, 2022, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson September 2 through October 17. Full casting for the return engagement will be announced shortly.

See Sara Bareilles discuss the importance of Broadway and what it means to bring Waitress back to the stage!

