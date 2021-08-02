Pre-Broadway PARADISE SQUARE, HADESTOWN, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Announced For 2021 Broadway in Chicago Season

Broadway in Chicago has announced the lineup for its next season, including the pre-Broadway run of Paradise Square, plus Oklahoma!, Hairspray, Hadestown, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Ain't Too Proud.

Additionally, the off-season specials will include The Play That Goes Wrong, Mystery Science Theater 300 Live, The Prom, Jersey Boys, Fiddler On The Roof, and Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

Current subscribers can now renew by visiting BroadwayInChicago.com or calling (312) 977-1717. New subscriptions will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 8. Subscriber benefits include savings of up to 58% off ticket prices this season, discounts on both parking and suite service, invitations to Broadway In Chicago exclusive events, free exchange privileges based on availability and more.

Check out the full lineup below!

PARADISE SQUARE

Pre-Broadway Premiere!

Nov. 2 - Dec. 5, 2021

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph)

The creators of such landmark shows as Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Laramie Project and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical bring PARADISE SQUARE to Chicago for a strictly limited engagement, prior to Broadway. New York City. 1863. The country is divided over immigration, racial tensions, and political ideology. The chaos of the Civil War rages on in the heart of the Five Points slum. But in this neighborhood, something extraordinary is occurring. Free born Blacks and those who escaped slavery are living, working, and intermarrying with newly arrived Irish immigrants. A new music and dance flourishes. A new culture is created from an accidental society. 2021 Tony Award nominee Joaquina Kalukango (the star of last year's Broadway hit Slave Play) leads the dynamic cast of this timely and compelling new musical.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Jan. 11 - Jan. 23, 2022

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

This is Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century, and now the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

HAIRSPRAY

Feb. 1 - Feb. 13, 2022

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. www.hairspraytour.com

HADESTOWN

March 2 - March 13, 2022

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

May 17 - May 29, 2022

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph)

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations

May 24 - June 5, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph)

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time. OFF-SEASON SPECIALS WILL INCLUDE:

Additional shows, which will be available as off-season specials for subscribers, include:

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Dec. 7, 2021 - Jan. 30, 2022

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower (175 E. Chestnut)

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy! This classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE

December 11, 2021

CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe)

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017, the "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, and "The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour" in 2019, Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE is launching the next all new production to hit the road! Join host Emily Connor (Emily Marsh) and the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo (Conor McGiffin), Crow (Nate Begle), and GPC (Yvonne Freese), as they take you on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride through the film Making Contact, imposed by Mad Scientist, Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese). Now you can sit in the same theater with your favorite characters and experience this long running comedy phenomenon in a universally-acclaimed LIVE event.

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

Dec. 21, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph)

Tour Production Photos HERE

The GRINCH is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs "You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.

THE PROM

April 19 - April 24, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph)

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit. THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. THE PROM features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by Tony Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin. You belong at THE PROM!

JERSEY BOYS

May 3 - May 8, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph)

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

May 17 - May 22, 2022

Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph)

Tony-winning directora??Bartlett Shera??and the team behinda??South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Steina??and Pulitzer Prize winnersa??Jerry Bocka??anda??Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards, including a special Tony for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production,a??with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographera??Hofesh Shechter,a??based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!