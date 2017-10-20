BWW Looks Back at SHE LOVES ME Revival in Honor of Tonight's PBS Debut!

The 2016 Broadway revival of SHE LOVES ME will air tonight on PBS at 9pm! Theater fans cannot wait to re-live their favorite moments from the show, from Ilona's iconic split (done perfectly by Jane Krakowski) to "Vanilla Ice Cream" sung beautifully by Laura Benanti.

SHE LOVES ME will air as part of PBS's Great Performances Series, and kicks off the network's "Broadway's Best" lineup, which will include FALSETTOS, HOLIDAY INN, PRESENT LAUGHTER, and INDECENT.

SHE LOVES ME was the first Broadway musical ever to stream live during a performance at Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54. In the musical, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Tony Award nominee Zachary Levi star as Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know, the anonymous romantic pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other. Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Part of Roundabout's 50th Anniversary Season, SHE LOVES ME also starred Byron Jennings(Maraczek), Gavin Creel (Kodaly), Tom McGowan (Sipos) and Jane Krakowski (Ilona) with Nicholas Barasch (Arpad) and Peter Bartlett (Head Waiter). The production was directed by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis, choreographed by Warren Carlyle with musical direction by Paul Gemignani. This classic musical comedy features a book by Joe Masteroff, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and music by Jerry Bock.

The celebrated score features favorites such as "Vanilla Ice Cream," "A Romantic Atmosphere," "Dear Friend," and "She Loves Me." The musical is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo, whose well-known romantic story was the basis for the 1940 James Stewart film THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER, the 1949 Judy Garland and Van Johnson musical IN THE GOOD OLD SUMMERTIME and the 1998 Tom Hanks & Meg Ryan film YOU'VE GOT MAIL.

In anticipation of tonight's broadcast on PBS, let's take a look back at some of our favorite moments from SHE LOVES ME!

Memorable moments from the show

In this compilation of clips from the show, we get a taste of the dazzling Tony-award winning set, the spectacular singing and dancing and even some of the memorable comedic moments.

2016 Tony Award Performance - Medley

At the 2016 Tony Awards, SHE LOVES ME was nominated for 8 Tony Awards. The production decided to do a medley of highlights from the show, including "Ilona," "She Loves Me" and "Vanilla Ice Cream." And the most amazing part? Benanti was secretly pregnant during most of the Broadway run, including this performance. Check out the captivating MASH UP here!

Today Show Appearance - "Ilona"

Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel appeared on THE TODAY SHOW to promote SHE LOVES ME. The show-stopping performance of "Ilona" was preceded by an interview with the two stars. Who can resist Creel's smooth vocals mixed with Krakowski's impeccable comedic timing?!

Inside Look at the Making of the Cast Recording

We have all worn out our cast recording of SHE LOVES ME. In the video below, get an inside look at the recording process, along with interviews from the cast and creative team.

Design SECRETS from Tony-winning set designer David Rockwell

The Tony-winning set of the revival is incredibly breathtaking. Learn the design SECRETS from David Rockwell himself, who picked up both a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his masterful work!

