BWW Interview: Broadway's Original 'Eponine,' UK Star, Frances Ruffelle Talks LIVE(S) IN NEW YORK

Welcome back! Tony Award winner, and UK star, Frances Ruffelle recently moved to New York. On Sunday, she will remind the city why she's one of the theater's great stars with a special performance at The Green Room 42. Broadway's original "Eponine" in "Les Miserables," Ruffelle's "Live(s) in New York" will treat fans to songs from her stage and recording career - from 17th century torch songs to Sanskrit chants, and show covers to original penned tracks.

I caught up with Frances this week, who shared some insight on her upcoming show, favorite roles and more. Check out our conversation below!

It's very exciting that you will be performing at The Green Room 42. What can fans expect from the show?

I take my audience on a European road trip [including] Paris in the 60's [and] East London in the 70's with a comic insight to my loves and losses and eventually moving to my current life here in New York City.

Who are some musicians who have inspired you the most? Are there any songs in the show this Sunday that you feel hint at those influences?

Lots! Barbra, Judy, Liza, Georgia Brown, Piaf, Jeff Buckley... I'll stop here, but not up there [influences who have influenced her show on Sunday].

How do you feel, and respond differently, to performing in intimate settings like a cabaret club versus on-stage in a production, or in film/on TV?

All my solo shows have somehow worked in both cabaret venues and large stages. I like both, although it's so lovely to work in an intimate setting where I can see the faces. Although, when I perform in larger venues I still get out into the crowd, I'll jump right off the stage. Of course I don't have that choice in a staged production but I always find places to have a peek at who is out there [in the audience]. I enjoy film and television too. It's a different challenge to me. I find the actual work less tiring but I do miss the rehearsal process that we get in the theatre - all of that stress and excitement rolled together.

Many of us here in New York got to know you, of course, as "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" -both seeing the show or through the glorious cast album. You've taken a more diverse approach to your recording career. What made you choose that approach?

I have a one word rule I follow: It defines my life and my career, and that's "challenge." As long as I am challenging myself, and changing things up, I find life interesting. My albums range from 17th century torch songs [to] Sanskrit chants, [and] show song covers to new songs I pen myself. I am writing an album here in New York with record producer Mike Thorne (Bronski Beat, Soft Cell)

Eponine in "Les Miserables," Dinah in "Starlight Express," Queenie in "The Wild Party," Fastrada in "Pippin"... you've taken on so many great roles, predominantly in the UK. Which has been your favorite role so far? Why?

I loved playing Roxie Hart [in "Chicago"] for the sheer joy and comedy, but my most challenging role to date was playing Edith Piaf in her life story "Piaf." Her life was a complete car crash and that's exactly how I felt at the end of each performance, battered and bruised but exhilarated. Queenie in "The Wild Party" was a terrifically fun experience. I loved every minute performing her and I am so blessed to have had that experience.

Your family has strong roots in the performing arts and that heritage continues with your daughter, singer Eliza Doolittle. What is some of the advice you've given her (or aspiring performers who you meet) about being in this business when you're young?

Create all the time, find your own passion, write for yourself and don't wait for the phone to ring.

What's next? Will we hopefully see more from you soon on stage here in New York?

I hope so. I have just moved here. A new challenge!

Frances Ruffelle will perform her solo cabaret show, "Live(s) in New York" at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) on Sunday, October 8th at 7:00 p.m. Visit www.greenfignyc.com/thegreenroom42 for tickets ($30-$75).

Photo Credit: Debbi Clark

