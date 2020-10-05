BWW Flashback: Remembering Armelia McQueen

The Broadway veteran passed away at the age of 68.

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, actress Armelia McQueen passed away at the age of 68.

McQueen's acting career began when she was hired for a role in the production of Hot & Cold Heroes. She made her Broadway debut in Ain't Misbehavin' (alongside Charlayne Woodard, André De Shields, Ken Page and Nell Carter) for which she won the Theatre World Award.

She later appeared in multiple other shows including Harrigan 'n Hart, 5-6-7-8...Dance!, South Pacific and Cabin in the Sky along with appearances on the big and small screen in Sparkle, Quartet, Cotton Club, Radio Days, Action Jackson, No Holes Barred & Santa Barbara.

Below, BroadwayWorld is remembering the star with some of her past performances on stage and television appearances.

Ain't Misbehavin' at the Tony Awards:

Armelia on the Joe Franklin Show in 1979: Armelia sings with Loretta Devine:

Armelia sings "Squeeze Me" in Ain't Misbehavin':

