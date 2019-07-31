BWW Flashback: Recall the Exceptional Career of the Late, Great Hal Prince

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported this morning, the great Broadway director and producer Hal Prince passed away at 91 years of age after a brief illness, in Reykjavik, Iceland.

He is missed and loved by his family - Judy, his wife of 56 years; his daughter, Daisy; his son, Charles; and his grandchildren, Phoebe, Lucy, and Felix. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral but there will be a celebration of his life this fall with the people he loved most, the members of the theatrical community that he was a part of for seven decades.

On this very sad day for Broadway, we remember the indelible mark he left on countless directors, producers, performers and theatre-goers over his career- spanning almost seven decades. Brush up on the shows that we'll undoubtedly remember him for below.









