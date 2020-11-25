BWW Flashback: Megan Mullally Sings on Broadway and Beyond!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a new UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall! The new production will play a limited fifteen-week season at Barbican Centre. Tony and Olivier Award-winner Robert Lindsay is set to star opposite Mullally as Moonface Martin.

Additional casting is currently underway with rehearsals set to begin in March.

While Mullally is best known for her work on TV, particularly in Will & Grace, she is also a respected stage veteran with four Broadway credits (Grease, How to Succeed..., Young Frankenstein, and It's Only a Play) and countless other appearance on her resume. Below, watch some highlights from Megan's musical past!

Megan sings "Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm" from How to Succeed... in 1995:

Megan joins Rosie O'Donnell in the opening number for the 2000 Tony Awards:

Megan sings her opening monologue when she hosts SNL in 2004: Megan sings "Deep Love" from Young Frankenstein in 2008:

Megan sings "Happy Days Are Here Again" at a DesertAids benefit:

