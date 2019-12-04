BWW Flashback: Meet the Stars of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA the Musical!
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday,Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels).
The Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical will open at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from July 13-August 15, 2021 for a limited run prior to a Broadway engagement. The production had previously been announced to play in Chicago next year at a different venue.
Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.
While we await the premiere, we're flashing back through some of our favorite past Beth and Taylor performances!
Beth Leavel (Miranda Priestly):
Beth sings "The Lady's Improving" from The Prom
Beth sings "Ol' Man River" from Show Boat
Beth sings "As We Stumble Along" from The Drowsy Chaperone"
Taylor Iman Jones (Andy Sachs):
Taylor sings "What We've Got" from Scotland, PA
Taylor sings "Automatic Rainy Day" from Head Over Heels
Taylor sings "Easy as Life" from Aida
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
High School Production of TARZAN Canceled Due to Racism Concerns
Alexander Hamilton High School has canceled auditions for Tarzan, amid racism concerns. It will now stage the Shakespeare in the Park musical adaptati... (read more)