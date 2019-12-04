BWW Flashback: Meet the Stars of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA the Musical!

Click Here for More Articles on THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday,Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant, Andy Sachs, will be played by Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day, Head Over Heels).

The Pre-Broadway World Premiere of the new musical will open at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre from July 13-August 15, 2021 for a limited run prior to a Broadway engagement. The production had previously been announced to play in Chicago next year at a different venue.

Andy, an ambitious young writer in New York City, lands a job at a prestigious magazine. Trying to survive under her stylish yet terrifying boss, she finds herself caught between the dreams she thought she wanted, and the cost of what that reality brings. A joyous, funny, and - of course - ultraglamorous story about navigating life's runway to discover where you're meant to be, The Devil Wears Prada is a new musical that gives the hit film a fabulously fresh makeover. Sometimes the best fashion statements are sung.

While we await the premiere, we're flashing back through some of our favorite past Beth and Taylor performances!

Beth sings "The Lady's Improving" from The Prom

Beth sings "Ol' Man River" from Show Boat

Beth sings "As We Stumble Along" from The Drowsy Chaperone"

Taylor sings "What We've Got" from Scotland, PA

Taylor sings "Automatic Rainy Day" from Head Over Heels

Taylor sings "Easy as Life" from Aida





