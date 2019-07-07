BWW Flashback: MY FAIR LADY Concludes Broadway Run Today

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

It's been loverly...

Eliza has had her day and her dance must come to an end. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Lincoln Center Theater's award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, will ends its long run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater today, July 7. The production, which won the 2018 Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Drama League Awards for Best Musical Revival, will have played a total of 548 performances (39 previews and 509 performances).

Upcoming plans for Lincoln Center Theater's production of My Fair Lady include a National Tour, which after a tryout run in Syracuse, New York, will open on Thursday, December 19 at the Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., and a London West End production, date to be announced.

Before the cast takes their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey on Broadway!

In March 2017 it was announced that Lincoln Center Theatre would revive the classic musical in the following season, directed by Bartlett Sher. By October it was announced that it would be led by Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton.

By late 2017, rehearsals were underway!

Previews officially began on March 15. Watch the cast in action! And it officially opened on April 19, 2018.

The production earned ten Tony nominations, including a win for costume designer Catherine Zuber.

The company celebrated one year on Broadway in April.

You'll be missed, My Fair Lady!





