Up on the Marquee: MY FAIR LADY

Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is officially in rehearsals! As previously reported, Lauren Ambrose will be playing as Eliza Doolittle and Harry Hadden-Paton will play Henry Higgins, alongside Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins. Just announced are: Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, and Manu Narayan as Zoltan Karpathy.

My Fair Lady will begin performances Thursday, March 15 and open on Thursday, April 19 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). Take a sneak peek inside the first day of rehearsal below!

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music byFrederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Boasting a score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," My Fair Ladywas hailed by The New York Times as "one of the best musicals of the century," by the Christian Science Monitor as "a work of theatre magic," and by the NY Herald Tribune as "a miraculous musical."

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady will feature choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, and casting by Telsey + Co, and hair and wigs by Tom Watson. Music Director Ted Sperling will conduct a 29-piece orchestra performing My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

