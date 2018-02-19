BWW Flashback: Helen Hayes Visits the Helen Hayes Theatre in 1988

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out this shot of Helen Hayes arriving at the Helen Hayes Theatre in 1988.

After several years of searching for a permanent home, in April 2015 Second Stage Theater purchased the Helen Hayes Theater in the heart of the Broadway Theater district. This intimate space was originally built as "The Little Theatre" and dedicated to presenting new playwrights and experimental dramas deemed too risky to stage in large Broadway theaters. With 589 seats, it remains the smallest theater on Broadway today.

The Hayes Theater will officially reopen this spring with Kenneth Lonergan's Lobby Hero, directed by Trip Cullman and starring Michael Cera, Chris Evans, Brian Tyree Henry, and Bel Powley. Lobby Hero will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 and officially open on Monday, March 26.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Helen Hayes pictured at the Helen Hayes Theatre in New York City on May 1, 1988.



