BWW Flashback: Getting to Know the Plays of Florian Zeller
Just last week, Broadway celebrated the opening of yet another Florian Zeller play- The Height of the Storm. The new play, starring acting greats Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins, continues a streak of English-translated works by the French novelist and playwright, whose work was last seen on Broadway in 2016 with The Father, starring Frank Langella.
Christopher Hampton has translated most of Florian's plays, which have received many international awards. Below, we're taking a closer look at some of his plays that have been translated into English, and performed on stages in London and New York!
La Mère (The Mother)
London: 2015
New York: 2019
Can one love one's son too much? Anne has given everything to the family she's built. Now the years have gone by, and her children have grown up and have lives and loves of their own, leaving her alone in a world that is crumbling around her.
La Vérité (The Truth)
London: 2017
THE TRUTH is about two couples - their friendship, suspicion and deceit.
Le Père (The Father)
London: 2014
Broadway: 2016
Now 80 years old, André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Antoine. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control.
Le Mensonge (The Lie)
London: 2017
Alice spots her friend's husband with another woman. Should she tell her friend the truth...or lie? Her husband Paul is convinced that it is better to lie. But in doing so, who is being protected and who suffers? Both find out that in matters of the heart, the line between the truth and a lie can be a dangerous one to cross.
Avant de s'envoler (The Height of the Storm)
Broadway: 2019
For 50 years, the lives of André and Madeleine have been filled with the everyday pleasures and unfathomable mysteries of an enduring marriage, until suddenly their life together begins to unravel, and this loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.
