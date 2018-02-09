BWW Flashback: GILDA RADNER LIVE FROM NEW YORK Takes Over the Winter Garden Theatre in 1979

We're taking you deep into the archives of BroadwayWorld photographer Walter McBride for exclusive flashbacks to Broadway past. Today, check out the Winter Garden Theatre marquee in 1979, when Gilda Radner- Live from New York was playing!

Gilda Radner- Live from New York, directed by Lorne Michaels, played at the Winter Garden Theatre for 52 performances. The show featured material that was racier than NBC censors allowed on Saturday Night Live, such as the song "Let's Talk Dirty to the Animals". In 1979, shortly before Radner's final season on Saturday Night Live, her Broadway show was filmed by Mike Nichols under the title Gilda Live, co-starring Paul Shaffer and Don Novello.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Gilda Radner LIVE from New York on June 1, 1979 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.